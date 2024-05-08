Insights from TV Analytics Market Report: Industry Trends and Forecasts by 2026 | Amobee, Realytics, Tvsquared

TV Analytics Market

Increasing use of analytics in TV industry, growth of Android TV, and rising trend of subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) platforms drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global TV analytics market size was valued at $1,851.00 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $6,810.15 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Increasing use of analytics in TV industry, the growth of Android TV, rising trend of Subscription on Video Demand (SVoD) platforms, and increasing consumer demand for digital original series are driving the market growth for TV analytics market. However, lack of digital infrastructure in emerging economies and lack of skilled professionals hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, massive growth of content in OTT industry is anticipated to create major opportunities for the market.

TV analytics refers to the process of collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data related to television viewership and content consumption. This field encompasses various techniques and tools to understand how audiences engage with television programming, advertisements, and other content delivered through traditional broadcast or streaming platforms. TV analytics can involve tracking metrics such as viewership ratings, audience demographics, viewer behavior patterns, and the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. This data is valuable for content creators, broadcasters, advertisers, and marketers to make informed decisions about programming, scheduling, advertising strategies, and audience targeting.

By component, the software segment garnered a major TV analytics market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to a significant rise in usage of social media and its positive impact on branding & marketing of products. Also, increasing the intensity of business competition ensuing better results is expected to increase the adoption of TV analytics software in the upcoming years. However, the service segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the upcoming years as it helps organizations effectively execute projects, maximize their resource usage, as well as in streamlining their business operations. The need for support and maintenance services will grow as the adoption of TV analytics software increases which is opportunistic for the TV analytics market.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment dominated the global TV analytics market share in 2018 and is expected to generate the highest revenue during the forecast period owing to its advantageous features and flexible pricing. Also, on-premise solutions for over-the-top platforms tend to be reasonably cost-effective in terms of cabling infrastructure and configuration of equipment which again fuels the growth of the market. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the upcoming years.

The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the faster and easier service provided by the over-the-top service providers. In addition to this, major online content providers are collecting their audience data through their smartphone applications. The collected data will help them in analyzing customer behavior and improving their Return on Investment (RoI). The adoption of Cloud TV analytics is increasing as it offers an easy way to collect and segment data based on different demographics, which helps in better decision-making process based on the trends.

Based on TV transmission type, Cable TV dominated the global TV analytics market in 2018 and it is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

In terms of application, the content development & broadcasting segment is expected to witness high adoption of TV analytics solutions and services. The dominance of this industry is due to the inflow of data about the increase in the number of viewers. Also, the more the TV becomes digital as well as smarter, it is expected to generate a large amount of data, which is expected to shape the future of the media & entertainment industry vertical. In addition to this, the viewing preferences of users have transformed immensely which has generated the need to personalize key genres such as kids, entertainment, sports, and others which further the growth of the market.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, DC Analytics, Google LLC, Adobe Systems Inc., Amobee, Edgeware AB, Tvsquared, Realytics, Clarivoy, and Parrot Analytics.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The TV analytics demand would grow during the coronavirus outbreak with rise in adoption of subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) platforms by consumers.

• TV analytics has been adopted across the globe to ensure the successful management of the Covid-19 awareness campaign.

