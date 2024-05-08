Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Projected to Reach $245 Bn with 17% CAGR Through 2031 | Joybuy.com, SIA Joom, Paypal

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Projected to Reach $245 Bn with 17% CAGR Through 2031

Online trade between B2C have a large options of products and brands to choose from, which is not available in their own country, thus expanding their purchase options.” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market generated $784.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7,938.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31935

The benefit of cross-border B2C E-commerce market is that a seller gains the first-mover advantage, which allows them to build strong brand awareness with potential customers before their competitors do. Moreover, cross border ecommerce benefits both sellers and brands as there is access to new markets as no matter how healthy the sales volume are at the moment, cross-border selling can grow by opening online storefront to more untapped markets. Furthermore, online trade between B2C for imported goods such as spices, crockeries, home décor, and carpets is increasing among consumers. They can easily buy and sell these products on e-commerce websites, thereby consumers can purchase products from across the world sitting at the comfort of their home. In addition, sellers get to conquer new territories by extending access to their products to millions of potential customers who do not have the chance to buy their products. Thus, these are the major cross-border B2C E-Commerce market trends.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market based on offering, payment method, category, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps investors, market players, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on category, the apparel and accessories segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare and nutrition segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on end user, the adults segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the others segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31935

On the basis of offering, the assorted brands segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. However, the in-house brands segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.

Based on payment method, the credit/debit cards segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the internet banking segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast peri global cross-border B2C e-commerce market.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2031. However, market across Europe is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market analyzed in the research include Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Anchanto Pte. Ltd., BoxMe, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Fruugo.com Ltd., Joybuy.com, SIA Joom, Paypal, pinduoduo.com, and Shein.

The report analyzes these key players in the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Key benefits for stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cross-border B2C E-Commerce market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing cross-border B2C E-Commerce market opportunity.

• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• An in-depth analysis of the cross-border B2C E-Commerce market forecast assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cross-border B2C E-Commerce market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31935

Key Market Segments

Category

• Apparel and Accessories

• Personal Care and Beauty

• Entertainment and Education

• Healthcare and Nutrition

• Food and Beverage

• Others

End User

• Adults

• Teenagers/Millennial

• Senior Citizens

• Others

Offering

• Assorted Brands

• In-House Brands

Payment Method

• Digital Wallets

• Internet Banking

• Others

• Credit/Debit Cards

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

➡️𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:

U.S. Insurance Brokerage for Employee Benefits Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-insurance-brokerage-for-employee-benefits-market-A278701

Insurance Third Party Administrator Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insurance-third-party-administrator-market-A12542

Blockchain Government Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blockchain-government-market-A108804

Rideshare Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rideshare-insurance-market-A74742

LAMEA Travel Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lamea-travel-insurance-market

Private Banking Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/private-banking-market-A14753

Smart Contracts Market https://www.tumblr.com/pooja-bfsi/738661457924931584/smart-contracts

Mobile Money Market https://sco.lt/5ZuISG

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com