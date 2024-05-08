Rosehip Market is Projected to Reach US$ 486.7 Million by 2034, Fact.MR

Growing Demand for Herbal Tea Worldwide Driving Use of Rosehip for its Anti-inflammatory Properties

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global sales of Rosehip Market are projected to reach US$ 282.6 million in 2024 and are further forecasted to climb to US$ 486.7 million by the end of 2034. This increase equals to market expansion at 5.6% CAGR for the next ten years, mainly due to its multiple properties that benefit health.Rosehip's medicinal and nutritional properties have spurred manufacturers to develop health-promoting products. Consumers seeking natural remedies for conditions ranging from gastrointestinal ailments to joint-related issues are increasingly turning to products containing rosehip.Rising demand for rosehip shells is fueled by the increasing global popularity of herbal tea, attributed to its numerous health benefits. Rosehip shells not only add flavor to herbal tea but also boast high levels of vitamins and antioxidants. Companies in the tea industry commonly utilize rosehip shells to enhance the nutritional profile of their herbal tea blends.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10082 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global rosehip market is forecasted to expand at 5.6% CAGR and reach US$ 486.7 million by the end of 2034. North America is estimated to hold 28% of the global market share in 2024.Worldwide sales of rosehip oil are estimated at US$ 61 million in 2024. The East Asia market is projected to generate revenue worth US$ 131 million by 2034-end. The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2034.Demand for rosehip in the food and beverages industry is projected to reach a value of US$ 168 million by the end of 2034. China is estimated to lead the East Asia market with 75.7% revenue share in 2024.“Demand for cosmetics improved with rosehip extracts is being driven by consumers' growing preference for natural and botanical goods free from synthetic ingredients,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Growing Demand for Rosehip Oil Boosting Market RevenuePrimary applications of rosehip oil are in the cosmetic and medicinal fields. While oil-based therapies are the most widely available, rosehip is also commonly used in lotions, powders, and teas. Rosehip oil is frequently employed to treat and smoothen the skin, offering excellent skincare benefits due to its high vitamin C content. Vitamin C, found in rosehip oil, serves as an antioxidant, safeguarding cells against disease and degradation.Rosehip is effective in preventing the aging effects of excessive sun exposure and aids in the healing of sun-damaged skin. Rosehip oil contains carotenoids, which stimulate the production of new skin cells, preserving the youthful and healthy appearance of the skin.Looking for A customization report click here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10082 Key players in the rosehip industry include The Rosehip Company, Dohler GmbH, Agroprodex Internacional S.A., Aromaaz International, Blue Sky Botanics, BOC Sciences, AG Industries, Rosehip Farm, Afrigetics Botanicals, Spectrum Chemical, Lebermuth, Inc., Oregon’s Wild Harvest, and SVA Organics.Market SegmentationThe study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), type (rosehip shells/husk, rosehip fine cuts, rosehip oil, rosehip powder, rosehip whole), and end use (food & beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care, retail/household), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Regional AnalysisThe market in Western Europe is projected to expand at a moderate pace from 2024 to 2034 due to many top personal care and cosmetic companies that use rosehip in product formulation. In 2024, North America is estimated to account for 28% of the global rosehip market share; however, over the coming years, East Asia is projected to lead the market.In the North American region, the United States is poised to hold a significant market share of 78.5% in 2024. Suppliers of rosehip are actively raising awareness about its benefits, significantly contributing to market expansion. As a natural phytochemical powerhouse, rosehip has become increasingly sought after, particularly for nutritional supplements. The rising demand for plant-based supplements in the United States further boosts its market appeal.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Egg Yolk Oil Market : The egg yolk oil landscape is set to flourish impressively, expanding almost 2x from 2022-2032. The market was valued at US$ 254.15 Mn in 2021, and is likely to experience a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.8% to reach US$ 268.91 Mn in 2022. Liquid Dietary Supplement Market in Latin America : Increasing at a CAGR of 5.6%, liquid dietary supplement sales in Latin America are projected to increase from US$ 2.25 billion in 2024 to US$ 3.88 billion by the end of 2034.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com