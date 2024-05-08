Gamma Vitamin E Supplement Market Forecasted To Reach US$ 3.8 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

Anti-aging and Anti-inflammatory Properties of Gamma Vitamin E Supplements Contributing to Their Increasing Consumption Worldwide: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new industry report released by Fact.MR, the global gamma vitamin E supplement market has been studied in detail and is set to reach a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion in 2024. According to the report, worldwide sales of gamma vitamin E supplements are forecasted to increase at 5.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Gamma vitamin E offers various benefits including anti-aging, anti-inflammatory properties, cancer prevention, and protection against heart disease. To boost the usage of gamma vitamin E supplements, considerable attention is being directed towards niche markets such as athletes, the elderly, and individuals with specific medical conditions.Establishing collaborative relationships and partnerships with healthcare professionals is crucial to enhancing consumer awareness of the advantages of gamma vitamin E supplements. Moreover, there is notable market growth in developing nations, driven by expanding populations that prioritize nutrition and overall wellness.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global gamma vitamin E supplement market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.Demand for gamma vitamin E supplements is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2034.Sales of gamma vitamin E supplements in the United States are set to reach US$ 400 million in 2024.China is set to account for 70.2% market share in East Asia in 2024.The market in Japan is expected to be valued at US$ 100 million in 2024.The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.“Sales of gamma vitamin E supplements are projected to increase at a steady pace through 2034 due to growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of gamma-tocopherol. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer are primarily driving the adoption of these supplements as a preventive measure,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key players in the gamma vitamin E supplement industry are The Nature’s Bounty, Pfizer Inc., Good Health New Zealand, NOW Foods, Abbott, Amway Corp., Glaxo SmithKline Plc., Herbalife Nutrition, Bayer AG, and Glanbia Plc.Anti-Inflammatory Properties of Gamma Vitamin E Supplements Driving DemandWhen gamma-tocopherol is combined with other antioxidants such as vitamin C, selenium, and polyphenols, it forms a potent antioxidant blend with complementary mechanisms. These well-balanced pairings provide comprehensive antioxidant support, improving overall health and wellness and raising the market value of gamma vitamin E supplements.Vitamin B12 sales are a supplementary product to this market. Unlike other forms of vitamin E, gamma-tocopherol has unique anti-inflammatory qualities. It scavenges a greater range of reactive nitrogen oxide species, improving defense against damage caused by oxidative stress. Lowering the risk of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, and neurological disorders is made possible by gamma-tocopherol.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Insights by country:Cardiovascular disease and cancer are prevalent in North America, being the top causes of death. Conditions like coronary artery disease contribute significantly to mortality rates each year. Consequently, there's a rising demand for gamma vitamin E supplements to address these pressing health concerns.In 2024, the United States is expected to dominate with a 74.2% share of the gamma vitamin E supplement market in North America. Unfortunately, heart disease-related deaths are climbing in the U.S., driven by unhealthy lifestyles and excessive alcohol intake, which also elevate cancer and cardiovascular disease risks. As consumers seek ways to improve their well-being, the demand for health solutions is escalating. The growing recognition of the advantages offered by these supplements is anticipated to fuel market expansion in the foreseeable future.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Horehound Supplement Market : Horehound supplement market is valued at US$ 881.6 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2033. Worldwide horehound supplement sales are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033 General Well-being Dietary Supplement Market : General well-being dietary supplement market size is estimated to reach US$ 49,782.2 million in 2024. Over the forecast period, demand is projected to expand at a 5.1% CAGR. By 2034, the global market is set to attain a valuation of US$ 82,178.2 million.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com