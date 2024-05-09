Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $59.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence (ai) engineering market size is predicted to reach $59.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.8%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence (ai) engineering market is due to the rapid adoption of automation. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence (ai) engineering market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence (ai) engineering market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platform Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corporation.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Segments

• By Solution: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Technology: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision

• By Deployment: On-Cloud, On-Premise

• By End-User: Healthcare, Automotive And Transportation, Agriculture, Information Technology (IT), Business Management, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence (ai) engineering market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence engineering is a discipline that focuses on developing tools, systems, and processes to enable the application of artificial intelligence in real-world contexts. AI engineers play a crucial role in building AI models, designing algorithms, and applying AI technologies to solve complex problems and make data-driven decisions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Size And Growth

……

27. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

