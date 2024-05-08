Multilateral development banks: working together as a system
Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) play a pivotal role in global development by providing financial assistance, technical expertise, and policy advice to member countries. With a collective aim of promoting sustainable economic growth, poverty reduction, and infrastructure development, these institutions with often overlapping memberships form a complex system. Understanding how MDBs function individually and synergistically as a system is crucial for maximising their impact, ensuring efficient resource allocation and meeting shareholder expectations.
Speakers:
Odile Renaud-Basso, President, EBRD
Axel van Trotsenburg, Senior Managing Director, World Bank
Bhargav Dasgupta, Vice President, Asian Development Bank
Thomas Östros, Vice President, European Investment Bank
Rania A Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Ministry of International Cooperation of Egypt
Alexia Latortue, Assistant Secretary for International Trade and Development, US Department of the Treasury
Richard Porter, Managing Director, Communications, EBRD