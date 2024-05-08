Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,365 in the last 365 days.

Multilateral development banks: working together as a system

Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) play a pivotal role in global development by providing financial assistance, technical expertise, and policy advice to member countries. With a collective aim of promoting sustainable economic growth, poverty reduction, and infrastructure development, these institutions with often overlapping memberships form a complex system. Understanding how MDBs function individually and synergistically as a system is crucial for maximising their impact, ensuring efficient resource allocation and meeting shareholder expectations.

Speakers:

  • Odile Renaud-Basso, President, EBRD

  • Axel van Trotsenburg, Senior Managing Director, World Bank

  • Bhargav Dasgupta, Vice President, Asian Development Bank

  • Thomas Östros, Vice President, European Investment Bank

  • Rania A Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Ministry of International Cooperation of Egypt

  • Alexia Latortue, Assistant Secretary for International Trade and Development, US Department of the Treasury

  • Richard Porter, Managing Director, Communications, EBRD 

You just read:

Multilateral development banks: working together as a system

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more