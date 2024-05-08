Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,393 in the last 365 days.

EBRD President press conference from Yerevan

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso will take questions at the end of the Annual Meeting from accredited journalists. The event will be moderated by Managing Director of Communications Richard Porter. Journalists will be able to ask questions from within the room, or via our online platform.

Moderator

  • Richard Porter, Managing Director, Communications, EBRD

Speaker

  • Odile Renaud-Basso, President, EBRD

 

You just read:

EBRD President press conference from Yerevan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more