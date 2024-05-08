Submit Release
Regional Economic Prospects 2024

The launch of the EBRD’s Regional Economic Prospects will be back in panel discussion format for a special EBRD Annual Meeting 2024 session. The discussion will cover the latest economic forecasts for the regions where the EBRD invests. EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik and leading regional experts will discuss the challenges confronting policymakers in a world of persistently high inflation and labour-market shifts. The report will be published on the same day.  

The event is open to all participants and questions from the accredited press are welcome after the discussion.

Speakers:

  • Jonathan Charles, Strategy Advisor

  • Heike Harmgart, Managing Director, Southern and Eastern Mediterranean (SEMED) region, EBRD 

  • Harold James, Professor of History and International Affairs, Princeton University

  • Beata Javorcik, Chief Economist, EBRD

  • Martin Wolf, Chief Economics Commentator, Financial Times

