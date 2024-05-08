Cellulose Derivative Excipient Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 604.9 Million By 2034: Fact.MR

Focus on Creating Patient-Friendly Drug Delivery Systems Driving Increased Use of Cellulose Derivative Excipients in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, the global cellulose derivative excipient market is set to reach US$ 341 million in 2024 and further expand at 5.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Pharmaceutical companies are constantly working to create effective and patient-friendly drug delivery systems, and cellulose derivatives are a popular choice due to their unique binding properties, controlled release, and increased stability.Growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable materials in various industries, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care is expected to fuel the growth of the derivative excipient market, as these excipients are derived from renewable sources. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace as a result of the rising use of these excipients in the production of cellulose acetate films and fibers.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:The pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors are expanding at a significant pace as a result of technological advancements and a growing aging population across the world. This is exerting a positive influence on the market for cellulose derivative excipients amid cellulose increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical treatments.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:The global cellulose derivative excipient market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2034. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 604.9 million by the end of 2034.The market in the United States is poised to reach a value of US$ 69.9 million in 2024. China accounts for 70.8% market share in East Asia in 2024.Revenue from cellulose derivative excipient sales in Japan is set to reach US$ 38 million in 2024. The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.“Sales of cellulose derivatives are on the rise due to growing demand across industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. Market growth may be impeded by sustainability and biodegradability concerns and stringent government regulations,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key players in the cellulose derivative excipient market are Tianjin ILE Pharmaceutical Materials Co., Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Ashland Inc., Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd., Shandong Head Co., Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company and Dow.Strict Environment Regulations Posing Challenges for Cellulose Derivative Excipient ProducersThe cellulose derivatives business is facing challenges due to strict environmental regulations that demand stricter manufacturing processes, chemical usage, and waste management. Since governments and international organizations place a high value on sustainability, manufacturers of cellulose ether must navigate complex regulatory environments. The market for cellulose ether is being impacted by these regulations. Manufacturers are also adopting waste reduction techniques, purchasing sustainable raw materials, and investing in greener technology to comply with regulations.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-wise InsightsThe East Asia market for cellulose derivative excipients is projected to exhibit steady growth through 2034. The United Kingdom, France, and Germany account for the increased demand for these excipients and contribute to the expansion of the European market. The consistent demand from the building industry and the usage of cellulose ethers in medications, personal care products, and food and beverages across Europe are driving the market's growth. The construction sector in Germany is a major consumer of cellulose ethers. These derivatives are frequently used as additives in coatings, adhesives, and cement-based products.The market in the United States is witnessing a rise due to the growing pharmaceutical industry in the country. The country holds 71.7% cellulose derivative excipient market share of North America. Developed countries such as the United States have led the way in the growth of the nutraceuticals industry because of the extensive use of cellulose derivative excipients in the manufacturing of dietary supplements. The country has a sizeable market for pharmaceutical coatings, which is fueling the demand for excipients made of cellulose derivatives.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Cellulose Enzyme Market : The global cellulose enzyme market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1,732.8 million in 2023 and further expand at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 3,377 million by the end of 2033. Hydroxypropyl Cellulose Market : Thet global sales of the Hydroxypropyl Cellulose market in 2021 was held at US$ 163.8 Million. Revenue through L-Hydroxypropyl Cellulose is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022 – 2032.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com