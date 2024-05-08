Uruguayan, Cuban media spotlight Điện Biên Phủ Victory

VIETNAM, May 8 -

Buenos Aires – Uruguay's Grupo R Multimedio newspaper on May 7 published a series of three articles on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory, affirming it as a brilliant milestone in the history of Việt Nam.

The articles recalled the context leading to the establishment of the Điện Biên Phủ stronghold by the French with the support of the US, the preparation, and the determination to defeat the enemy of the entire Party, army, and people of Việt Nam.

They highlighted the 56 days and nights in the Điện Biên Phủ battlefield which are considered part of the flesh and blood of the soldiers who overcame all difficulties, sacrifices, and hardships to shatter the strategically important stronghold in the Mường Thanh valley that the French colonial army considered "invincible", leading to the Điện Biên Phủ Victory that resounded across the five continents and shook the globe.

Grupo R Multimedio quoted President Hồ Chí Minh as noting that the victory is a golden milestone in the history, clearly marking a steep downtrend and disintegration of colonialism while displaying significant progress recorded by national liberation movements around the world.

It said that the victory was a significant historical event for the heroic Vietnamese nation, demonstrating the strength of national great solidarity and the aspiration for peace and national independence, and serving as evidence of the outstanding leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam headed by President Hồ Chí Minh.

According to the newspaper, Việt Nam’s victory not only contributed to the overthrow of old-style colonialism worldwide but also served as a solid foundation and a shining example for colonialised nations to rise against oppression, exploitation, and domination by colonial powers in many parts of the world. It played a significant role in the struggle for independence, democracy, and social progress for humanity.

Meanwhile, in an article on the same day, the Latin American News Agency Prensa Latina affirmed that the Điện Biên Phủ Victory was a result of the wise leadership of the CPV and President Hồ Chí Minh, combined with the strength of the military and the patriotic spirit of tens of thousands of Vietnamese people.

It said the resounding success of the Điện Biên Phủ campaign paved the way for the signing of the Geneva Accords in 1954 on ending the war in Việt Nam, eliminating the presence of French troops in Indochina, and restoring peace in the region.

The triumph sounded an alarm against old-style colonialism and created extremely favourable conditions for Việt Nam to defeat the US imperialism in the South to achieve independence and reunify the country. VNS