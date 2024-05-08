WOO X Lists $PONKE on its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it has now listed $PONKE on its spot market.



PONKE is a meme coin developed on the Solana blockchain. More than just a humorous internet mascot, it includes a suite of utilities designed to deliver real value to its holders. It is being integrated into various projects within the Solana ecosystem, such as a play-to-earn game, a decentralized exchange (DEX), and a launchpad for other Solana projects. $PONKE also features a built-in burn mechanism that gradually reduces the total supply of tokens, potentially increasing the scarcity of the remaining tokens.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit WOO X

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.