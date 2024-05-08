Mechanically Separated Poultry Market Set to Cross US$ 255.9 Million at 4.8% CAGR by 2034
Frozen Food Products Division Set to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Mechanically Separated Poultry SuppliersROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue from the global mechanically separated poultry market is poised to reach US$ 160.4 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034. Increasing demand for convenience meals and processed meat products are primary factors that are expected to drive up the earnings of mechanically separated poultry suppliers over the coming years.
Frozen chicken meat is preferred by both customers and food producers due to its prolonged shelf life and simplicity of storing. Frozen mechanically separated poultry increases cost-effectiveness in the food industry by minimizing food waste and simplifying inventory management.
It is also ideal for various meat items, including popular foods such as nuggets, meatballs, sausages, cheesy chicken balls, and so on, which aids in satisfying the demand for these goods. This trend is driving the adoption of mechanically separated poultry on a large scale.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global mechanically separated poultry market is projected to reach a worth of US$ 255.9 million by 2034. East Asia is expected to account for 24.4% of the global market share in 2024. The market in South Korea is forecasted to expand at 5.8% CAGR through 2034.
The North American market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 53 million by the end of 2034, up from US$ 34.6 million in 2024. In 2024, the United States is set to hold 71.4% market share in the North American region.
Demand for frozen mechanically separated poultry products is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 143 million by 2034-end. By end use, revenue from families is projected to reach US$ 132 million by 2034.
“Mechanically separated poultry is a cost-effective component used in many processed meat products such as hot dogs, sausages, and luncheon meats. The longer shelf life of frozen meat is projected to drive market growth during the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Cost-Effectiveness of Mechanically Separated Poultry
Mechanically separated poultry meat is more budget-friendly compared to pork and beef. Poultry meat is mostly prepared from chicken and turkey. The rise in poultry consumption correlates with a growing consumer preference for healthier choices, given its reputation as a leaner and more health-conscious protein option.
The expanding utilization of mechanically separated poultry meat in various processed chicken products and low-fat sausages is broadening its availability in the market. These factors significantly contribute to the growth of the mechanically separated poultry market.
Driving Factors and Market Dynamics: Mechanically Separated Poultry
The East Asia region is poised to dominate the global mechanically separated poultry market share in 2024, driven by China and Japan's extensive meat consumption.
Chicken is a widely favored protein source globally due to its affordability and versatility. In the United States, where chicken is a staple food, it's frequently consumed at various events, including sporting gatherings. As the top global consumer of chicken, the United States annually consumes approximately 15,000 metric tons, outpacing all other regions.
Mechanically separated poultry provides a cost-effective meat processing solution, aligning with China's goal of ensuring food affordability and security for its large population. Its versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of products, including dumplings and sausages, catering to Chinese culinary preferences.
Despite initial concerns over food safety, regulatory measures have enhanced the quality and safety of mechanically separated poultry products in China, restoring consumer confidence. With the rising demand for quick and economical processed meals in China, mechanically separated meat remains a crucial component in meeting this demand while reducing food waste.
Competitive Overview: Mechanically Separated Poultry Market
Key players in the mechanically separated poultry market are strategically expanding their manufacturing capabilities and fostering strong relationships with raw material suppliers to ensure a steady supply chain, even in challenging conditions.
Leading companies in this sector include Belwood Foods, Tyson Foods, Inc., Damaco Group, Elfering Export GmbH, DL Foods Ltd., Wm Morrison, Polskamp Meat Industrie, Favid, Smithfield Foods, Trinity GMBH, Krak-Tol Meat Deboning Plant, J.A. ter Maten B.V., Terranova Foods, Valmeat, and DTS Meat Processing NV.
In February 2024, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) initiated a public consultation on updated guidelines for food businesses regarding the definition of mechanically separated meat (MSM). This move comes in response to numerous legal decisions impacting MSM production in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, highlighting the importance of clarity in industry standards.
Responding to rising global demand, Polskamp Meat Industrie invested in two new packaging and freezing facilities in March 2020. Additionally, in April 2017, the company developed a specialized separator tailored to its specific requirements, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and expansion.
Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Mechanically Separated Meat Market: The global mechanically separated meat market size stand at US$ 279.1 Million in 2023, and is estimated to reach US$ 442.9 Million by 2033, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% .
Beef Bone Broth Market: The global beef bone broth market is forecasted to increase from a valuation of US$ 15.8 billion in 2023 to US$ 34.12 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.
