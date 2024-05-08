Futu Announces Its Moomoo App Has Reached One Million Downloads in Japan

HONG KONG, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that its moomoo app has reached one million downloads in Japan, according to data.ai. Moomoo officially launched its brokerage business in Japan in September 2023. It started offering U.S. stock trading in the same month, and subsequently launched Japanese stock trading in Japan in March 2024.



Futu’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Moomoo Securities Japan Co., Ltd., holds the Financial Instruments Business Operators (FIBO) license in Japan. It is also a member of Japan Securities Dealers Association (JSDA), Japan Investment Advisers Association (JIAA), Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

Futu Holdings Limited

ir@futuholdings.com