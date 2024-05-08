LC-Plasma-based Vaccine Research Selected for SCARDA Project
- Towards the Development of a Vaccine to prevent Respiratory Virus Infection -
Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (Kirin Holdings)(TOKYO:2503) and National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) are jointly conducting studies to investigate the protective efficacy of L. lactis strain Plasma [postbiotic] (LC-Plasma) immunization against infectious diseases. We now announce that a proposal for our collaborative research has currently been accepted as a project for research and development into new modalities contributing to vaccine development by the Strategic Center of Biomedical Advanced Vaccine Research and Development for Preparedness and Response (SCARDA) in the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED).
● Information on the Research Project
Title: Development of an intranasal Lactococcus lactis strain Plasma vaccine inducing innate memory
Representative: Tetsuro Matano, Deputy Director-General, NIID
Representative: Daisuke Fujiwara, Executive Officer, General Manager, Health Science Institute, Kirin Holdings
● Unique point
This research aims at developing an intranasal LC-Plasma vaccine to induce innate immunity for prevention of respiratory virus infection.
Backgrounds
LC-Plasma is characterized by its ability to activate plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) and stimulate interferon production, leading to enhancement of innate immune responses. Through joint research with NIID, Kirin Holdings has confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 replication is inhibited by the culture supernatants of pDCs stimulated with LC-Plasma (Ishii et al, BBRC 662:26, 2023).
Kirin Holdings and NIID are now conducting collaborative research for the development of vaccines inducing innate immune responses against respiratory virus infection by utilizing LC-Plasma for medical use. This project is to explore the potential of intranasal LC-Plasma vaccination to prevent respiratory infection with viruses including SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses.
About Kirin Holdings
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is an international company that operates in the Food & Beverages domain (Food & Beverages businesses), Pharmaceuticals domain (Pharmaceuticals businesses), and Health Science domain (Health Science business), both in Japan and across the globe.
Kirin Holdings can trace its roots to Japan Brewery which was established in 1885. Japan Brewery became Kirin Brewery in 1907. Since then, the company expanded its business with fermentation and biotechnology as its core technologies, and entered the pharmaceutical business in the 1980s, all of which continue to be global growth centers. In 2007, Kirin Holdings was established as a pure holding company and is currently focusing on boosting its Health Science domain.
* Creating Shared Value. Combined added value for consumers as well as for society at large.
Contacts
Press Contact
Corporate Communication Department
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited
Nakano Central Park South, 4-10-2 Nakano, Nakano-ku, Tokyo
+81-3-6837-7028
National Institute of Infectious Diseases Contact
1-23-1 Toyama, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
+81-3-5285-1111
Source: Kirin Holdings Company, Limited
Reporter: PR Wire
Editor: PR Wire
Copyright © ANTARA 2024