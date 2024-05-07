New primary-care access clinic opens in Campbell River

CANADA, May 7 - People in Campbell River will have better access to primary care with the opening of a new primary-care access clinic.

“We continue to take more actions to strengthen primary care for people as it’s important that people can receive the care they need, closer to home,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Through this action, people in Campbell River and surrounding area will get better access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner to get the support they need and make informed decisions about their health.”

Campbell River Primary Care Access Clinic services are located in the administration building on the North Island Hospital grounds, 381 2nd Avenue. The administration building is located in the parking lot adjacent to the hospital.

“Today is a step forward in meeting the health-care needs of people living in Campbell River,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “This new clinic will provide residents access to primary care, which is a crucial link in maintaining wellness.”

The clinic will offer services by appointment Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., for people who need access to same day primary care for non-emergency medical concerns.

There will be a dedicated health-care team including a physician or nurse practitioner, registered nurses and a medical office assistant.

“In collaboration with our partners, we are expanding access to primary care for people living in Campbell River,” said Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health. “I am deeply thankful for the contributions of the care providers and the ongoing support of our community partners, both of which helped to make this clinic possible.”

As partners, the Campbell River Division of Family Practice, Island Health, local physicians and nurse practitioners – supported by Ministry of Health and the Family Practices Services Committee of the Doctors of BC – are continuing to develop and invest in Campbell River primary care with services such as this new clinic.

“This project was supported by the local Division of Family Practice from the outset,” said Dawn Hamilton, executive director, Campbell River and District Division of Family Practice. “We are pleased that there are more options for people to access same-day primary care in Campbell River.”

The centre is part of the government’s ongoing work to enhance access to health-care services within local communities. It supports B.C.’s Health Human Resources Strategy, which identifies 70 key actions to recruit, train and retain health-care workers, while redesigning the health-care system to foster workplace satisfaction and innovation.

To learn more about the Province's primary health-care strategy, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2018PREM0034-001010

To learn more about B.C.’s Health Human Resources Strategy, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022HLTH0059-001464

To learn more about pharmacy services in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/accessing-health-care/pharmacy-services#Minorailments

