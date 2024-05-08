Best Day Ever Kids Celebrates 3 Years and Grand Opening of First Retail Location in Woodland Hills, CA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Day Ever Kids is proud to celebrate its 3-year anniversary since the launch of its brand, dedicated to promoting individuality, creativity, and the joy of childhood through playful fashion. Founded by children's clothing designer and mother of four, Afton Farley, Best Day Ever Kids has been inspiring kids to express themselves authentically and confidently since 2021.
Inspired by the joyful chaos of childhood, Best Day Ever Kids is more than just a clothing line; it's a celebration of the unique spirit of every child. Founder Afton Farley was captivated by the sight of her own daughters dressing up in their favorite clothing items, layering vibrant prints and colors with carefree abandon. Despite the seemingly mismatched combinations, each ensemble radiated an infectious energy and unbridled happiness.
"I vividly remember the first time I watched my girls layering on all their favorite clothing items," recalls Farley. "They'd emerge from their rooms beaming with excitement, each outfit a whimsical concoction of patterns and colors that somehow worked together seamlessly. It was a beautiful expression of their individuality and creativity."
Driven by this enchanting sight, Farley set out to capture the magic of childhood in her designs. Best Day Ever Kids was born from a desire to celebrate the unique spirit of every child and empower them to embrace their authentic selves through playful fashion. Each piece in the collection is instilled with the same sense of joy and spontaneity that inspired those early moments of dress-up discovery.
"Our clothing is designed to be a canvas for children to express themselves freely," explains Farley. "I want kids to feel empowered to mix and match prints, colors, and styles in whatever way sparks their imagination. There's no right or wrong way to do it—just pure, unadulterated fun."
For the past three years, Best Day Ever Kids has been delighting children and parents alike with its vibrant and playful collections. The clothing features happy prints and bold colors that capture the essence of childhood, while the innovative fabrics are eco-friendly, durable, and easy to care for. From the stain, fade, and shrink-resistant materials to the machine-washable tutu skirts with built-in biker shorts, the brand prioritizes quality and functionality in every piece.
In addition to its online presence, Best Day Ever Kids is thrilled to have expanded its reach with the opening of its first brick-and-mortar store in Los Angeles. Located in Woodland Hills, the store offers a full range of Best Day Ever Kids clothing, along with a carefully curated selection of toys, books, and gifts that inspire imaginative play and old-fashioned fun.
Join Best Day Ever Kids in celebrating three years of empowering children through playful fashion. Visit them online at www.bestdayeverkids.com or stop by their store in Los Angeles to discover the latest collections and experience the joy of childhood firsthand.
Afton Farley, Founder/Designer
Best Day Ever Kids
+1 213-235-5004
Afton@BestDayEverKids.com