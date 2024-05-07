Submit Release
Celebrating camelids around the world

Hundreds of activities and events are being organized worldwide to promote the International Year of Camelids. Click on the map below to find an activity or event near you. 

Whether you’re an NGO, journalist, government, city, civil society or research and development organization, or an individual, take advantage of this opportunity to call for action! 

Plan a #YearofCamelids event online or in person, or spread the word on your channels, and let us know if you need our help. We can provide you with a range of promotional materials in several languages – from posters to designs for branded merchandise, videos and event banners. Remember to upload your event to the map and create a free dedicated event page by completing the form below. 

Discover more about the global launch event. 

