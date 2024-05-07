Osisko Development Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 7, 2024. A total of 55,749,501 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 66.27% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting. A summary of the results for the items voted at the Meeting are as follows:



1. Election of Directors



Each of the directors listed as nominees in Osisko Development's Management Information Circular (the "MIC") dated March 18, 2024, was elected to the board of directors of the Company to serve for the ensuing year or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, with the following results:

Resolution #1

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Sean Roosen 48,372,453 95.75% 2,148,533 4.25% Charles E. Page 49,300,002 97.58% 1,220,984 2.42% Marina Katusa 49,320,043 97.62% 1,200,943 2.38% Michèle McCarthy 49,289,021 97.56% 1,231,965 2.44% Duncan Middlemiss 49,194,382 97.37% 1,326,604 2.63% David Danziger 49,371,868 97.73% 1,149,118 2.28%



2. Election of Directors



PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the Company's independent auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year, with the following results:

Resolution #2

Name of Auditor Votes For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 55,571,208 99.74% 145,321 0.26%



3. Approval of the amended Stock Option Plan



The ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company's amended Stock Option Plan as outlined in the MIC dated March 18, 2024, was passed, with the following results:

Resolution #3 Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Stock Option Plan 47,878,481 94.77% 2,642,505 5.23%



4. Approval of the amended Deferred Share Unit Plan



The ordinary resolution to approve the adoption of the Company's amended Deferred Share Unit Plan as outlined in the MIC dated March 18, 2024, was passed, with the following results:

Resolution #4 Votes For % Votes For Votes

Against % Votes

Against Deferred Share Unit Plan 47,913,762 94.84% 2,607,224 5.16%



ABOUT OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Osisko Development Corp. is a North American gold development company focused on past-producing mining camps located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada, the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico. In addition to considerable brownfield exploration potential of these properties, that benefit from significant historical mining data, existing infrastructure and access to skilled labour, the Company's project pipeline is complemented by other prospective exploration properties. The Company's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally sustainable mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

For further information, visit our website at www.osiskodev.com or contact:

Sean Roosen Philip Rabenok Chairman and CEO Director, Investor Relations Email: sroosen@osiskodev.com Email: prabenok@osiskodev.com Tel: +1 (514) 940-0685 Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.