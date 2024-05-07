Regenx Tech Corp. to Host Corporate Introduction Webinar on May 14th at 2pm ET

Regenx’s President, Don Weatherbee, will be hosting a webinar to introduce the Company and provide insight into current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by a Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.



Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about Regenx’s proprietary technology that recovers platinum and palladium from end-of-life catalytic converters.

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Corporation" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to announce that the Company’s President, Don Weatherbee, will be presenting an introduction to Regenx’s story, this primarily to provide information to investors new to the story and will include current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing our most recent Investor Presentation. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Tuesday, May 14th, 2024

Time: 2pm ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may also submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked above.

About Regenx

Regenx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.Regenx.Tech

For further information contact:

REGENX TECH CORP.

Greg Pendura

CEO

780 800-0726

greg@regenx.tech

Forward Looking Statements:‎

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian ‎securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-‎looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the ‎Rights Offering, including the expiry time of the Rights Offering, the potential outstanding Common Shares after the Rights Offering, the potential use of proceeds and the Share Consolidation. There can be no assurance that such forward-‎looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects ‎Regenx’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Regenx and on ‎assumptions Regenx believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ‎underlying value of Regenx and its Common Shares; market acceptance of the Rights Offering; TSX Venture Exchange final approval of the Rights Offering and the Share Consolidation; Regenx's general and administrative costs remaining constant; ‎and the market acceptance of Regenx's business strategy. Forward-looking information is ‎subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of ‎activity, performance or achievements of Regenx to be materially different from those expressed or ‎implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general ‎business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices ‎for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; ‎competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Regenx; the timing and availability of ‎external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals‎. A description of ‎additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can ‎be found in Regenx’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although ‎Regenx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially ‎from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. ‎Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no ‎assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-‎looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Regenx as of the date ‎of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Regenx expressly ‎disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result ‎of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.‎