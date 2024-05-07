Denny’s Canada invites guests to enjoy a sweet treat in support of women’s health

For a limited time, the beloved Canadian diner will donate $2 from the sale of their Berry Stuffed French Toast Slam orders to Women’s Health Collective Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Mother’s Day on May 12th, Denny’s Canada is delighted to announce that they have partnered with Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) to host a special fundraiser. From May 7th to 12th, in participating stores across Canada, $2 from each Berry Stuffed French Toast Slam order will be donated to help shape a more inclusive future for women’s health.







Founded in 2021, Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance of three of Canada’s leading women’s health and hospital foundations, the Alberta Women’s Health Foundation (AWHF), BC Women’s Health Foundation, and Women’s College Hospital Foundation. The purpose of the WHCC is to raise awareness for equity in women’s health research.



Through intentional collaboration and unified advocacy, WHCC brings resources together to address the legacy of inequity through the following;



Supporting medical research that addresses the unique needs of women

Raising awareness of the gender health gap, dispelling misconceptions about women’s health, and highlighting how healthy women create a healthier Canada

Broadening the scope and reach of world-class women’s health programs to connect with every woman

Creating higher standards of care for all women

"WHCC is pleased to partner with Denny's for their Mother's Day campaign, which celebrates mothers across the country and supports the work of WHCC to advance women's health research,” says Sharlene Rutherford, President & CEO, of Alberta Women’s Health Foundation. “We are grateful for Denny’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of women, their families, and all Canadians as a result."







For over 70 years, Denny’s has been a place where everyone is welcome to sit down and connect. The renowned restaurant brand prides itself on working and actively engaging with their guests to make a positive impact through collaboration with meaningful organizations. They believe that local businesses and communities grow together when there is partnership and support.



For the full list of participating locations and more details about the WHCC, please visit https://www.dennys.ca/promotions/mothers-day/.



ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA



Dencan Restaurants Inc., headquartered in Vancouver and owned by Northland Properties Corporation, currently operates and franchises 74 Denny’s restaurants across Canada. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.



More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

