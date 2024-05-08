Sally Awad: Leading the Luxury Real Estate Market with Expertise and Innovation in the Charlotte-Metro Area
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sally Awad, one of her market’s most distinguished real estate consultants, is not just redefining luxury real estate in the Charlotte metro area; she's setting new standards of excellence. With nearly 12 years of real estate experience and a Masters in Business Administration, plus a commitment to continual learning and market updates, Awad stands out as a trailblazer in the industry.
According to this March 2024 Realtors report, listings and median sales prices are increasing. This means having the market’s leading expert in real estate as your representative will create the best outcome for buyers and sellers.
Awad's dedication to staying ahead of the curve is evident through her numerous certifications and accolades. As a certified luxury market specialist and a Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) graduate, she possesses the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate even the most complex transactions with ease. Her expertise extends to relocation services, ensuring that clients receive seamless transitions to their new homes.
But Sally's accomplishments don't stop there. In 2022, she was recognized as the top agent in Union County, a testament to her exceptional track record and commitment to client satisfaction. Additionally, Sally ranks in the top 1% of agents in the Charlotte Metro area and holds the prestigious Top 500 Agents certification.
"What sets me apart is my dedication to ongoing learning and staying updated with the latest market trends," Awad said. "I believe that knowledge is power, and by continually expanding my expertise, I can better serve my clients and exceed their expectations."
Sally's passion for excellence and commitment to innovation make her the go-to choice for luxury real estate consultancy in the Charlotte metro area. Whether you're buying, selling, or relocating, Sally Awad's unparalleled expertise, personalized approach, and proven track record ensure that you'll receive nothing but the best.
WHY CHOOSE SALLY?
"We came across Sally through a Social Media Post and after numerous interviews with other agents we decided to list our property with her and glad we did,” Brian Reynolds said in a testimonial. “Sally offers a very professional and high-end realtor service. She provided a hardback book of our property with an overwhelming amount of information. [She] also included professional cleaning of the property prior to pictures and [got] active, a walk-through to help with decluttering, and numerous staging items to make the home more appealing to buyers. She was always available, responded quickly, hosted numerous open houses, and marketed our home through numerous platforms. Sally got our home SOLD and we are happy to have used her."
ABOUT SALLY AWAD PROPERTIES
With more than a decade of real estate experience as well as holding a Masters in Business Administration, Sally has worked with buyers, sellers, and investors from all over the country, helping them find the right property and business solutions in North and South Carolina. A Certified Residential Specialist, Sally specializes as a buyers’ and listing agent, as well as on relocations and foreclosures, going above and beyond to advocate for her clients’ best interests.
For media inquiries or to learn more about Sally Awad's real estate consultancy services, please contact Arden McLaughlin, arden@marketingdefinita.com or 704-941-5564.
