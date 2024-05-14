New Dispermat Dissolver CV3evo
Optional Modular Components Provide More Flexibility
The Cv3evo sets a new standard in laboratory scale dispersing and milling. Upscaling from lab to production is made easy with the new CV3evo control panel.”COLUMBIA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BYK-Gardner USA – worldwide partner of the automotive, paint and plastics industries for quality control of color, appearance and physical properties – announces the New CV3evo Dispermat® Dissolver.
— Andreas Stummer, Director of Sales for BYK-Gardner, USA
The new CV3evo Dissolver, manufactured by VMA Getzmann has a completely new design for adaptation to new and extended customer requests and requirements. The redesign includes a compact, smaller design with higher functionality such as a closed worktop, unique lifting column, integrated control panel, large color display with light-up buttons and system adaptability. The CV3evo has optional modular components for more flexibility to accommodate future growth and scaling up of processes for R&D in production. All this while keeping the same price point as the old model to bring improvements with no additional cost.
The Dispermat® CV3evo product line offers the most capability for your laboratory dispersing requirements. The CV3evo line offers both a Basic and Advanced model which can be converted by optional accessory options to perform media milling, dispersing under vacuum, or homogenization by a rotor-stator and is equipped with new standard and optional adaptable features. These innovative options make this line a very versatile option for your lab.
New Design
• Complete new compact design with integrated control panel, large color display and system adaptability
• Improved handling and safety by closed worktop
• Improved safety with integrated DisperSafe, covers work area, clamping system, and emergency stop
• Lifting column with improved stability separation of control and power electronics
• Consequent redundant architecture for high–level safety with performance-level PLd - EN ISO 13849
• Certified safety standard by TÜV Nord cert GmbH
Basic Model Features
• CV3-Control (limited version of existing C-control)
• Work plate is larger and closed made out of stainless steel for more safety and better cleaning
• Improved clamping arms and easy adjustable in height
• Changeable rubber covers at clamping area
Advanced Model Additional Features
• CV3-Control – Complete version for full functionality
o Record and transfer data
o Switch-off parameters
o Process and upscale control parameters
o Power compensation
o User management
• Integrated lamp
• Integrated scale that displays on screen
• Interface for WinDispLite
With the innovative design and features, improved and standardized workflow, lean management and special packaging for safe transportation, the new CV3evo Dispermat® hits the mark as the next generation of Dispermat® Dispersers for a better and safer customer experience.
Additional information on dissolvers, dissolver containers, dissolver milling tools, bead mills and accessories can be found at BYK-Instrument Dispersers
About BYK
BYK is one of the world’s leading suppliers in the field of additives and measuring instruments. Additives are chemical substances which, when used in small quantities, improve product properties such as scratch resistance or surface gloss. Manufacturing processes are also optimized by the addition of additives.
The coatings, inks, and plastics industries are among the main consumers of BYK additives. Yet with the production of oil and gas, the manufacture of care products, the production of adhesives and sealants, and construction chemistry, too, BYK additives improve the product characteristics and production processes. Testing and measuring instruments from BYK can effectively evaluate the quality of color, gloss, and appearance as well as the physical properties of paint, plastic, and paper products and are an important part of quality control.
As a globally operating specialty chemicals company, BYK has production sites in Wesel, Kempen, Moosburg, Schkopau and Geretsried (Germany), Deventer, Denekamp and Nijverdal (Netherlands), Widnes (UK), Wallingford, Chester, Gonzales, Louisville, Rochester Hills, Earth City (USA) and Tongling (China).
Today the company employs around 2,200 people worldwide and forms part of the ALTANA Group.
