Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,186 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Hilgers Joins Comment Letter Opposing New Department of Energy Rule Increasing Costs of Appliances

LINCOLN—Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined with other state attorneys general in opposing the Biden Administration’s strict new energy-efficiency standards for refrigerators and freezers. The new rule was proposed by several advocacy groups and adopted wholesale by the federal Department of Energy. The effect of the rule will be to increase the costs of the appliances nationwide. 

                                    

“In its latest federal overreach, the Biden Administration has placed new restrictions on refrigerators and freezers that will artificially increase the prices of these household appliances for Nebraskans. I am calling on the Department of Energy to rethink this unpopular decision,” said Attorney General Hilgers.

 

The rule was proposed through a little-used procedure known as a “direct final rule,” whereby a federal agency skips the normal process of allowing interested parties to submit comments before finalizing a rule. The comment letter calls on the Department of Energy to halt enactment of the rule to allow the States and consumers to critique the rule before it goes into effect. 

 

Attorney General Hilgers continued, saying that “the Department of Energy should follow the normal procedures and allow consumers to voice their concerns before imposing its stringent new rules on refrigerators and freezers. More transparency would help to keep Biden’s big government out of our kitchens.” 

 

Joining Attorney General Hilgers in signing the comment were the attorneys general from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

You just read:

Attorney General Hilgers Joins Comment Letter Opposing New Department of Energy Rule Increasing Costs of Appliances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more