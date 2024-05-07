Refurbished Dundalk Leisure Centre Officially Opened

Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Thomas Byrne T.D., Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, have welcomed the completion of refurbishment works at the Dundalk Leisure Centre in County Louth, which was officially opened today (7th May 2024).
