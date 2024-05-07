Review of Contractor Fees, HR & Other Matters in RTÉ

The Review of Contractor Fees, HR and Other Matters examined the oversight and mechanisms by which RTÉ engages contractors and presenters, the use of short-term employment contracts and employment terms and conditions in RTÉ, and made recommendations on any reforms required. The Review of Contractor Fees, HR and Other Matters is overseen by an Expert Advisory Committee composed of Brendan McGinty (Chair), Patricia King, and Liam Kelly. Further information on the Expert Advisory Committee is available here .