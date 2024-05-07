Minister for Health announces site selection for elective hospitals in Dublin following update to Government
In order to ensure that the right procedures, locations and sites are selected, and ultimately represent the best value for taxpayers’ money, careful planning and deliberation is required. The programme is therefore being developed in line with Government’s Infrastructure Guidelines. These ensure that capital investment decisions are underpinned by a clear policy rationale and that costs, risks, and mitigating actions are well developed and understood.