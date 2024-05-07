NuVista Energy Ltd. Announces Strong First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVista Energy Ltd. ("NuVista" or the "Company") (TSX: NVA) is pleased to announce strong financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and to provide an update on several key strategic initiatives. The quality and composition of our asset base has allowed us to continue to deliver strong returns despite commodity prices, particularly natural gas, declining temporarily in the first quarter. The first quarter had a higher phasing of capital spending as is normal for the busy winter drilling and construction season, as we made significant investments in new high-return wells and infrastructure projects to support our production growth. We continued to return capital to shareholders under our existing Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") and we also successfully amended and renewed our three year covenant-based credit facility.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

During the first quarter of 2024, NuVista:

Generated adjusted funds flow (1) of $135.4 million ($0.65/share, basic ( 4 ) );

of $135.4 million ($0.65/share, basic ); Achieved net earnings of $35.8 million ($0.17/share, basic);

Maintained a strong operating netback (3) at $21.85/Boe and corporate netback (3) at $18.58/Boe, supported by strong condensate pricing;

at $21.85/Boe and corporate netback at $18.58/Boe, supported by strong condensate pricing; Executed a successful capital expenditures (2) program, investing $187.9 million in well and facility activities including the drilling of 9 gross (9.0 net) wells and the completion of 18 gross (18.0 net) wells in our condensate rich Wapiti Montney asset base. During the first quarter, we also progressed several of our infrastructure projects including the expansion of our Elmworth compressor station;

program, investing $187.9 million in well and facility activities including the drilling of 9 gross (9.0 net) wells and the completion of 18 gross (18.0 net) wells in our condensate rich Wapiti Montney asset base. During the first quarter, we also progressed several of our infrastructure projects including the expansion of our Elmworth compressor station; Exited the quarter with net debt (1) of $261.2 million, resulting in a favorable net debt to annualized first quarter adjusted funds flow (1) ratio of 0.5x;

of $261.2 million, resulting in a favorable net debt to annualized first quarter adjusted funds flow ratio of 0.5x; Improved our financial flexibility through the successful renewal of our $450 million three year covenant-based credit facility, provided by our existing bank syndicate. Maturity was extended to May 7, 2027; and

Repurchased and subsequently cancelled 1.3 million common shares, for an aggregate cost of $15.1 million or $11.25 per share under the terms of our current NCIB. Since the inception of our NCIB in mid-2022, we have repurchased and subsequently cancelled 30.1 million common shares for an aggregate cost of $356.3 million or $11.83 per share.



Notes:

(1) Each of "adjusted funds flow", "net debt" and "net debt to annualized first quarter adjusted funds flow" are capital management measures. Reference should be made to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this press release. (2) "Capital expenditures" is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Reference should be made to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this press release. (3) Each of "operating netback" and "corporate netback" are non-GAAP financial ratios that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Reference should be made to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this press release. (4) "Adjusted funds flow per share" is a supplementary financial measure. Reference should be made to the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in this press release.

Excellence in Operations

During the first quarter of 2024, NuVista:

Produced 80,042 Boe/d, meeting the top end of our guidance range of 77,000 – 80,000 Boe/d and reflecting a 12% increase in production from the first quarter of 2023. The production composition for the first quarter was 30% condensate, 9% NGLs and 61% natural gas;

Exceeded production levels of approximately 90,000 Boe/d on a spot rate basis, which has successfully tested the design capacity (pre-debottlenecking) in Wapiti and Pipestone;

Continued with a stable and consistent capital program, utilizing two drilling rigs and one completion crew;

Successfully completed a 12-well pad at Pipestone on budget and on time. Flowback is underway and the pad is expected to reach IP90 during the second quarter. Drilling and completion operations are on-going at two additional pads in Pipestone which are expected to be turned over to production mid-year;

Drilled and completed two pads in Wapiti that include a 6-well pad in Elmworth and a 4-well pad in Gold Creek. Costs for these pads were 10% to 15% below budget and set new operational execution milestones for drilling and completion performance for each area. Both of these pads are expected to be brought online in the second quarter; and

The two facility debottlenecking projects in Wapiti are progressing as planned and are expected to allow for up to 8,000 Boe/d of incremental productive capacity in the third quarter of 2024. The third party CSV Midstream Albright gas plant construction in the Pipestone area is on schedule with anticipated start up in late 2024 or early 2025. Once online, NuVista's facility capacity is expected to reach a corporate total of upwards of 105,000 Boe/d.

Balance Sheet Strength and Return of Capital to Shareholders

At the end of the first quarter, our net debt was $261.2 million, well below our soft ceiling of approximately $350 million, and our net debt to annualized first quarter adjusted funds flow ratio was 0.5x. The net debt ceiling ensures that based on current production levels, our net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio remains comfortably below 1.0x in a stress test price environment of US$45/Bbl WTI oil and US$2.00/MMBtu NYMEX natural gas.

We remain focused on our disciplined value-adding growth strategy, balanced with providing significant shareholder returns. We continue to believe the best way to return capital to shareholders is through the repurchase of shares, although we will continue to consider other options in tandem with our longer term, high return growth plans. This evaluation will consider commodity prices, the economic and tax environment, and will include all options including share repurchases and dividend payments.

Presently, our Board has set a target of returning approximately 75% of free adjusted funds flow to shareholders through the repurchase of the Company's common shares pursuant to our current NCIB. The remaining free adjusted funds flow may be allocated towards debt reduction, land acquisitions, infrastructure repurchases, or selective mergers and acquisitions that add value for shareholders.

2024 Guidance Update

As demonstrated above, we continue to execute according to our plans, with well and facility outperformance in several areas. Weekly production has reached a new record of 88,000 Boe/d, completion activities as well as planned third party and Company operated infrastructure expansion projects will cause production outages through the second quarter. The production impact to the second quarter is expected to be approximately 6,500 Boe/d. Second quarter production guidance has therefore been set at 80,000 – 83,000 Boe/d. We continue to expect monthly volumes to reach over 90,000 Boe/d at some point in the second half of 2024.

Our outlook for the full year of 2024 still anticipates excellent well economics with sub one-year payouts, and significant free adjusted funds flow despite the temporary reduction in natural gas prices. As our adjusted funds flow is primarily driven by condensate pricing, we are making no changes to our capital plans at this time, which allow us to maintain the efficiencies of steady 2-drill-rig execution. We re-affirm our 2024 full year production and capital expenditure guidance ranges of 83,000 – 87,000 Boe/d and $500 million, respectively.

We intend to continue our track record of carefully directing free adjusted funds flow towards a prudent balance of capital return to shareholders and debt reduction, while investing in high return growth projects. NuVista's top quality asset base, deep inventory, and management's relentless focus on value maximization has surfaced the opportunity to grow beyond existing midstream commitments, so advanced planning towards 115,000 Boe/d is currently underway. We will continue to closely monitor and adjust to the environment in order to maximize the value of our asset base and ensure the long-term sustainability of our business. We would like to thank our staff, contractors, and suppliers for their continued dedication and delivery, and we thank our Board of Directors and our shareholders for their continued guidance and support.

Please note that our corporate presentation will be available at www.nuvistaenergy.com on May 7, 2024. NuVista's management's discussion and analysis, condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and notes thereto, will be filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on May 7, 2024 and can also be obtained at www.nuvistaenergy.com.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands, except otherwise stated) 2024 2023 % Change FINANCIAL Petroleum and natural gas revenues 309,024 390,163 (21 ) Cash provided by operating activities 147,893 215,221 (31 ) Adjusted funds flow (3) 135,413 207,464 (35 ) Per share, basic (6) 0.65 0.95 (32 ) Per share, diluted (6) 0.64 0.91 (30 ) Net earnings 35,769 80,709 (56 ) Per share, basic 0.17 0.37 (54 ) Per share, diluted 0.17 0.36 (53 ) Total assets 3,134,976 2,882,228 9 Net capital expenditures (1) 187,856 169,870 11 Net debt (3) 261,171 168,985 55 OPERATING Daily Production Natural gas (MMcf/d) 292.8 253.3 16 Condensate (Bbls/d) 24,220 22,885 6 NGLs (Bbls/d) 7,022 6,113 15 Total (Boe/d) 80,042 71,209 12 Condensate & NGLs weighting 39 % 41 % Condensate weighting 30 % 32 % Average realized selling prices (5) Natural gas ($/Mcf) 3.08 7.02 (56 ) Condensate ($/Bbl) 95.10 101.31 (6 ) NGLs ($/Bbl) (4) 27.23 39.30 (31 ) Netbacks ($/Boe) Petroleum and natural gas revenues 42.43 60.88 (30 ) Realized loss on financial derivatives (0.18 ) (1.42 ) (87 ) Royalties (4.47 ) (8.04 ) (44 ) Transportation expense (4.47 ) (4.13 ) 8 Net operating expense (2) (11.51 ) (11.71 ) (2 ) Operating netback (2) 21.85 35.58 (39 ) Corporate netback (2) 18.58 32.36 (43 ) SHARE TRADING STATISTICS High ($/share) 12.11 12.67 (4 ) Low ($/share) 9.59 10.42 (8 ) Close ($/share) 11.88 10.93 9 Common shares outstanding (thousands of shares) 206,332 218,764 (6 )





NOTES: (1) Non-GAAP financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Reference should be made to the section entitled "Specified Financial Measures". (2) Non-GAAP ratio that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Reference should be made to the section entitled "Specified Financial Measures". (3) Capital management measure. Reference should be made to the section entitled "Specified Financial Measures". (4) Natural gas liquids ("NGLs") include butane, propane and ethane revenue and sales volumes, and sulphur revenue. (5) Product prices exclude realized gains/losses on financial derivatives. (6) Supplementary financial measure. Reference should be made to the section entitled "Specified Financial Measures".

Non-GAAP and other financial measures

This press release uses various specified financial measures (as such terms are defined in National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP Disclosure and Other Financial Measures Disclosure ("NI 52-112")) including "non-GAAP financial measures", "non-GAAP ratios", "capital management measures" and "supplementary financial measures" (as such terms are defined in NI 52-112), which are described in further detail below. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors and shareholders as the measures provide increased transparency and the ability to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures

NI 52-112 defines a non-GAAP financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) depicts the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) with respect to its composition, excludes an amount that is included in, or includes an amount that is excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; and (iv) is not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Investors are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures as indicators of NuVista's performance. Set forth below are descriptions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release.

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures are equal to cash used in investing activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital, other asset expenditures, power generation expenditures, proceeds on property dispositions and costs of acquisitions. NuVista considers capital expenditures to represent its organic capital program and a useful measure of cash flow used for capital reinvestment.

Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2024 2023 Cash used in investing activities (166,027 ) (143,773 ) Changes in non-cash working capital (23,509 ) (35,597 ) Other asset expenditures — 9,500 Power generation expenditures 1,680 — Proceeds on property disposition — (26,000 ) Capital expenditures (187,856 ) (195,870 )





Net capital expenditures



Net capital expenditures are equal to cash used in investing activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital, other asset expenditures, and power generation expenditures. The Company includes funds used for property acquisitions or proceeds from property dispositions within net capital expenditures as these transactions are part of its development plans. NuVista considers net capital expenditures to represent its organic capital program inclusive of capital spending for acquisition and disposition proposes and a useful measure of cash flow used for capital reinvestment.

The following table provides a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measure of net capital expenditures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of cash used in investing activities for the applicable periods:

Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2024 2023 Cash used in investing activities (166,027 ) (143,773 ) Changes in non-cash working capital (23,509 ) (35,597 ) Other asset expenditures — 9,500 Power generation expenditures 1,680 — Net capital expenditures (187,856 ) (169,870 )





Net operating expense



NuVista considers that any incremental gross costs incurred to process third party volumes at its facilities are offset by the applicable fees charged to such third parties. However, under IFRS Accounting Standards, NuVista is required to reflect operating costs and processing fee income separately on its consolidated statements of earnings and consolidated income. Management believes that net operating expense, calculated as gross operating expense less processing income and other recoveries, which are included in other income on the statement of income and comprehensive income, is a meaningful measure for investors to understand the net impact of the Company's operating activities.

The following table sets out net operating expense compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of operating expenses for the applicable periods:

Three months ended March 31 ($ thousands) 2024 2023 Operating expense 86,799 75,041 Other income(1) (2,969 ) — Net operating expense 83,830 75,041





(1) Excludes income generated through the third-party sale of electricity generated at NuVista's Cogeneration unit at the Wembley Gas Plant, which totaled $0.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 (March 31, 2023 - nil).

(2) Non-GAAP ratios

NI 52-112 defines a non-GAAP ratio as a financial measure that: (i) is in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation; (ii) has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components; and (iii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity. Set forth below is a description of the non-GAAP ratios used in this press release.

These non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards and might not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. Investors are cautioned that these ratios should not be construed as alternatives to or more meaningful than the most directly comparable GAAP measures as indicators of NuVista's performance.

Per Boe disclosures for petroleum and natural gas revenues, realized gains/losses on financial derivatives, royalties, transportation expense, G&A expense, financing costs, and DD&A expense are non-GAAP ratios that are calculated by dividing each of these respective GAAP measures by NuVista's total production volumes for the period.

Non-GAAP ratios presented on a "per Boe" basis may also be considered to be supplementary financial measures (as such term is defined in NI 52-112).

Operating netback and corporate netback ("netbacks"), per Boe



NuVista calculated netbacks per Boe by dividing the netbacks by total production volumes sold in the period. Each of operating netback and corporate netback are non-GAAP financial measures. Operating netback is calculated as petroleum and natural gas revenues including realized financial derivative gains/losses, less royalties, transportation expense and net operating expense. Corporate netback is operating netback less general and administrative expense, cash share-based compensation expense, financing costs excluding accretion expense, and current income tax expense.

Management believes both operating and corporate netbacks are key industry benchmarks and measures of operating performance for NuVista that assists management and investors in assessing NuVista's profitability, and are commonly used by other petroleum and natural gas producers. The measurement on a Boe basis assists management and investors with evaluating NuVista's operating performance on a comparable basis.

Net operating expense, per Boe



NuVista has calculated net operating expense per Boe by dividing net operating expense by NuVista's production volumes for the period.

Management believes that net operating expense, calculated as gross operating expense less processing income and other recoveries, which are included in other income on the statement of income and comprehensive income, is a meaningful measure for investors to understand the net impact of the Company's operating activities. The measurement on a Boe basis assists management and investors with evaluating NuVista's operating performance on a comparable basis.

(3) Capital management measures



NI 52-112 defines a capital management measure as a financial measure that: (i) is intended to enable an individual to evaluate an entity's objectives, policies and processes for managing the entity's capital; (ii) is not a component of a line item disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity; (iii) is disclosed in the notes to the financial statements of the entity; and (iv) is not disclosed in the primary financial statements of the entity.

NuVista has defined net debt, adjusted funds flow, and net debt to annualized first quarter adjusted funds flow ratio as capital management measures used by the Company in this press release.

Adjusted funds flow



NuVista considers adjusted funds flow to be a key measure that provides a more complete understanding of the Company's ability to generate cash flow necessary to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on asset retirement obligations, and meet its financial obligations. NuVista has calculated adjusted funds flow based on cash flow provided by operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital and asset retirement expenditures, as management believes the timing of collection, payment, and occurrence is variable and by excluding them from the calculation, management is able to provide a more meaningful performance measure of NuVista's operations on a continuing basis. More specifically, expenditures on asset retirement obligations may vary from period to period depending on the Company's capital programs and the maturity of its operating areas, while environmental remediation recovery relates to an incident that management doesn't expect to occur on a regular basis. The settlement of asset retirement obligations is managed through NuVista's capital budgeting process which considers its available adjusted funds flow.

A reconciliation of adjusted funds flow is presented in the following table:

Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities 147,893 215,221 Asset retirement expenditures 6,450 9,693 Change in non-cash working capital (18,930 ) (17,450 ) Adjusted funds flow 135,413 207,464





Net debt and Net debt to annualized current quarter adjusted funds flow



Net debt is used by management to provide a more complete understanding of NuVista's capital structure and provides a key measure to assess the Company's liquidity. NuVista has calculated net debt based on accounts receivable and prepaid expenses, other receivable, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, long-term debt (credit facility) and senior unsecured notes and other liabilities. NuVista calculated annualized first quarter adjusted funds flow ratio by dividing net debt by the annualized adjusted funds flow for the first quarter.

The following is a summary of total market capitalization, net debt, annualized current quarter adjusted funds flow, and net debt to annualized current quarter adjusted funds flow:

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Basic common shares outstanding (thousands of shares) 206,332 207,584 Share price(1) $ 11.88 $ 11.04 Total market capitalization $ 2,451,224 $ 2,291,727 Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (152,480 ) (163,987 ) Inventory (9,721 ) (20,705 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 176,391 157,711 Current portion of other liabilities 14,951 14,082 Long-term debt (credit facility) 52,420 16,897 Senior unsecured notes 162,580 162,195 Other liabilities 17,030 17,358 Net debt (2) $ 261,171 $ 183,551 Annualized current quarter adjusted funds flow $ 541,652 $ 807,948 Net debt to annualized current quarter adjusted funds flow 0.5 0.2



(4) Supplementary financial measures



This press release may contain certain supplementary financial measures. NI 52-112 defines a supplementary financial measure as a financial measure that: (i) is intended to be disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of an entity; (ii) is not disclosed in the financial statements of the entity; (iii) is not a non-GAAP financial measure; and (iv) is not a non-GAAP ratio.

NuVista calculates: (i) "adjusted funds flow per share" by dividing adjusted funds flow for a period by the number of weighted average common shares of NuVista for the specified period and (ii) "adjusted funds flow per Boe" by dividing adjusted funds flow for a period by total production volumes sold in the specified period.