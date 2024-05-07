Par Pacific Management to Participate in Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences.

Goldman Sachs Ninth Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference on May 14, 2024 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

TPH & Co. 2024 Hotter 'N Hell Energy Conference on May 15, 2024 in Houston, TX

J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on June 17, 2024 in New York, NY



The most current investor presentation is available on the Investors section of Par Pacific’s website at www.parpacific.com.

