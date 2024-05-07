VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY, LSE: EGY) ("VAALCO" or the "Company") today reported operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Highlights and Recent Key Items:

Closed the accretive all cash acquisition of Svenska Petroleum Exploration AB (“Svenska”) for a net purchase price of $40.2 million; Following the planned shutdown for maintenance in April, the Baobab field is back on production with a current rate in excess of 5,000 VAALCO working interest (“WI”)(1) barrels of oil equivalent per day (“BOEPD”) (99% oil); Strategically expands West African focus area with a sizeable producing asset that has significant upside potential and future development opportunities in Cote d’Ivoire, a well-established and investment-friendly country;

Reported Q1 2024 net income of $7.7 million ($0.07 per diluted share) and Adjusted Net Income(2) of $6.5 million ($0.06 per diluted share);

Delivered strong Adjusted EBITDAX(2) of $61.7 million and funded $16.7 million in cash capital expenditures from cash on hand and cash from operations;

Achieved production of 16,848 net revenue interest (“NRI”)(3) BOEPD and WI(1) production of 21,807 BOEPD;

Reported NRI sales of 1,490,000 barrels of oil equivalent (“BOE”), or 16,373 BOEPD, near the high end of guidance;

Posted unrestricted cash of $113.3 million after paying out $6.5 million in dividends in the quarter and completing $5.5 million in share buybacks; Since inception of the share buyback program, VAALCO has purchased approximately $30 million in shares; and

Announced quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock to be paid on June 21, 2024.

(1) All WI production rates and volumes are VAALCO’s working interest volumes, where applicable (2) Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow are Non-GAAP financial measures and are described and reconciled to the closest GAAP measure in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” (3) All NRI production rates are VAALCO's working interest volumes less royalty volumes, where applicable

George Maxwell, VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We continue to deliver strong operational and financial results in line with or ahead of our guidance. Sales for the first quarter were near the high end of guidance and our costs were below the low end of guidance. Coupled with a strong pricing environment, VAALCO was able to generate solid earnings and Adjusted EBITDAX. We continued to return meaningful cash to our shareholders through our ongoing dividend program. Additionally, we finalized the agreements in Equatorial Guinea and are proceeding with our Front-End Engineering Design (“FEED”) study. We anticipate the completion of the FEED study will lead to an economic Final Investment Decision (“FID”) which will enable the development of the Venus Plan of Development (“POD”). In April, we closed the all cash Svenska acquisition, ahead of schedule, for a net purchase price of $40.2 million. It has been a very productive start to 2024."

“We continue to enhance our diversified portfolio by building size and scale that allows VAALCO to generate significant free cash flow and execute our strategic vision. We are excited to be partnering with Petroci and CNR International, and believe the Baobab field in Cote d’Ivoire is an outstanding asset with significant upside potential. We have updated our full year 2024 guidance and released our second quarter guidance, both of which reflects the positive impact to production and production expense per barrel, which should lead to improved margins and greater Adjusted EBITDAX. As you can see, this acquisition is highly accretive on key metrics to our shareholder base and provides another strong asset to support future growth and returning value to shareholders.”

Operational Update

Egypt

VAALCO focused on enhancing production in the first quarter of 2024 through a series of planned workovers, as well as through interventions using the OGS-10 rig. VAALCO finalized the K-81 recompletion at the start of the first quarter which was a carry-over from its 2023 drilling activity. The EA-55 well, drilled in October 2023, was fraced and put online in January 2024. Three additional workover recompletions were completed in the first quarter with one more in progress. With the low cost of workovers, the well economics are strongly positive.

A summary of the Egyptian workover campaign's impact in Q1 2024 is presented below:

VAALCO Egypt 2024 Workover Wells Well Workover date Type Completion Zone Perforation

Interval (ft) IP-30 Rate

(BOPD) K-81 1-Jan-24 Recompletion Asl-D 13.1 154 EA-55 10-Jan-24 Frac & Complete Redbed Hydraulic Frac 143 H-22 7-Feb-24 Recompletion Yusr-A 9.8 82 K-65_ST1 14-Feb-24 Recompletion Asl-D 13.1 43* K-85 16-Mar-24 Recompletion Asl-D 13.1 420 K-84 21-Mar-24 Under WO Recompletion Asl-G 16.4 In Progress

Canada

The 2024 drilling campaign commenced in January with the drilling of 9-12-30-4W5, spud on January 17th. The well was drilled to a total depth of 22,732 feet. The second well of the program, 10-12-30-4W5, was spud on February 9th, and drilled to a total depth of 21,736 feet. The third well of the program, 11-12-30-4W5 was spud on February 23rd, and drilled to a total depth of 21,624 feet. The fourth well of the program was spud on March 9th, and drilled to a total depth of 20,669 feet. Each of these wells included a 2.75 mile lateral. The drilling rig was released on March 24th. Completion of the wells was initiated in late March, and was completed in April, followed by equipping and tie-in, with first production forecasted to be in May 2024.

Gabon

VAALCO is currently finalizing locations and planning for the next drilling campaign at Etame that is expected to occur late in 2024 and into 2025. In October 2022, VAALCO successfully completed its transition to a Floating Storage and Offloading vessel (“FSO”) and related field reconfiguration processes. This project provides a low cost FSO solution that increases the storage capacity for the Etame block and improved operational performance. The Company continues to emphasize operational excellence, production uptime and enhancement in 2024 to minimize decline until the next drilling campaign.

The focus is on the continued production optimization of the new flow line configurations through the Etame Facility, for final processing before being pumped to the FSO. This continued optimization and understanding of the post-reconfiguration process dynamics of the Etame platform, have resulted in a very high uptime of the Etame Facility and, in turn, the complete Etame field during the first quarter of 2024. Combining this with focus on individual well and facility chemical injection optimization and facility pipelines has provided more stable operations resulting in lower downtime. Through the end of 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024, this continued to be a focus with positive results in production rates and uptime.

Financial Update – First Quarter of 2024

VAALCO reported net income of $7.7 million ($0.07 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2024 which was down compared with net income of $44.0 million ($0.41 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2023 and up compared to $3.4 million ($0.03 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in earnings compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 is mainly due to decreased sales revenue, increased depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense, transaction costs, and higher credit losses, partially offset by decreased production expense and lower income taxes. The increase in earnings compared to the first quarter of 2023 is primarily due to higher sales revenue due to increased volumes partially offset by higher production expense, transaction costs, higher DD&A expense, losses on derivatives and higher income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $61.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease from $95.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower sales and commodity pricing. The increase in first quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDAX to $61.7 million compared with $47.8 million, generated in the same period in 2023, is primarily due to increased revenue as a result of increased sales.

Quarterly Summary - Sales and Net Revenue Three Months Ended Three Months Ended $ in thousands March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Gabon Egypt Canada Total Gabon Egypt Canada Total Oil Sales 64,788 63,192 4,153 132,133 100,398 79,043 5,476 184,917 NGL Sales — — 1,977 1,977 — — 2,019 2,019 Gas Sales — — 820 820 — — 818 818 Gross Sales 64,788 63,192 6,951 134,931 100,398 79,043 8,313 187,754 Selling Costs & carried interest 1,174 (111 ) (143 ) 920 1,711 — (702 ) 1,009 Royalties & taxes (8,458 ) (26,120 ) (1,118 ) (35,696 ) (13,699 ) (24,393 ) (1,517 ) (39,609 ) Net Revenue 57,504 36,961 5,690 100,155 88,410 54,650 6,094 149,154 Oil Sales MMB (working interest) 770 950 61 1,781 1,165 1,023 77 2,265 Average Oil Price Received $ 84.19 $ 66.52 $ 67.83 $ 74.21 $ 86.18 $ 77.27 $ 71.12 $ 81.65 Change -9 % Average Brent Price $ 83.00 $ 84.01 Change -1 % Gas Sales MMCF (working interest) — — 469 469 — — 471 471 Average Gas Price Received — — $ 1.75 $ 1.75 — — $ 1.74 $ 1.74 Change 1 % Average Aeco Price ($USD) — — $ 1.46 $ 1.46 $ 1.86 $ 1.86 Change -22 % NGL Sales MMB (working interest) — — 76 76 — — 80 80 Average Liquids Price Received — — $ 25.98 $ 25.98 — — $ 25.09 $ 25.09 Change 4 %





Revenue and Sales Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023 Q4 2023 % Change Q1 2024 vs. Q4 2023 Production (NRI BOEPD) 16,848 18,306 (8 )% 18,065 (7 )% Sales (NRI BOE) 1,490,000 1,224,000 22 % 1,994,000 (25 )% Realized commodity price ($/BOE) $ 66.43 $ 65.68 1 % $ 73.96 (10 )% Commodity (Per BOE including realized commodity derivatives) $ 66.41 $ 65.63 1 % $ 73.89 (10 )% Total commodity sales ($MM) $ 100.2 $ 80.4 25 % $ 149.2 (33 )%

VAALCO had net revenues decrease by $49.0 million or 33% as total NRI sales volumes of 1,490,000 BOE was lower than Q4 2023 but rose 22% compared to 1,224,000 BOE for Q1 2023. Q1 2024 NRI sales were at the higher end of VAALCO's guidance. The Company expects second quarter 2024 NRI sales to be between 18,100 and 20,000 BOEPD, reflecting the addition of the Svenska acquisition volume in May and June.

Q1 2024 realized pricing (net of royalties) was 10% lower compared to Q4 2023 but slightly higher compared to Q1 2023.

Costs and Expenses Q1 2024 Q1 2023 % Change Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023 Q4 2023 % Change Q1 2024 vs. Q4 2023 Production expense, excluding offshore workovers and stock comp ($MM) $ 32.1 $ 29.3 10 % $ 46.3 (31 )% Production expense, excluding offshore workovers ($/BOE) $ 21.58 $ 23.90 (10 )% $ 23.27 (7 )% Offshore workover expense ($MM) $ (0.1 ) $ (1.1 ) 93.5 % $ — — % Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($MM) $ 25.8 $ 24.4 6 % $ 20.3 27 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/BOE) $ 17.3 $ 19.90 (13 )% $ 10.20 70 % General and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation ($MM) $ 5.9 $ 4.6 27 % $ 6.1 (4 )% General and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation ($/BOE) $ 3.9 $ 3.70 6 % $ 3.0 31 % Stock-based compensation expense ($MM) $ 0.9 $ 0.6 50.0 % $ 0.9 - % Current income tax expense (benefit) ($MM) $ 25.7 $ 12.3 109 % $ 14.3 80 % Deferred income tax expense (benefit) ($MM) $ (3.4 ) $ 2.5 (238 )% $ (2.6 ) 32 %

Total production expense (excluding offshore workovers and stock compensation) of $32.1 million in Q1 2024 was lower compared to Q4 2023 and slightly higher than the same period in 2023. The decrease in Q1 2024 expense compared to Q4 2023 was driven primarily by lower costs related to lower sales volumes. The increase in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023 was primarily driven by increased expense associated with higher sales as well as higher costs associated with boats, diesel and operating costs. VAALCO has seen withholding tax, inflationary and industry supply chain pressure on personnel and contractor costs.

Q1 2024 had no offshore workovers, and the slightly negative workover expense in Q1 2024 was the result of a reversal of accruals.

Q1 2024 production expense per BOE, excluding offshore workover expense, decreased to $21.58 per BOE which was down compared with Q4 2023 and Q1 2023 partially due to the devaluation of the Egyptian pound on local costs and lower engineering and maintenance spend mainly due to the timing of planned projects partially offset by higher workover costs in Egypt.

DD&A expense for Q1 2024 was $25.8 million which was higher than $20.3 million in Q4 2023 and higher than $24.4 million in Q1 2023. The increase in Q1 2024 DD&A expense compared to Q4 2023 and Q1 2023 is due to higher depletable costs in Gabon, Egypt, and Canada.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expense, excluding stock-based compensation, decreased to $5.9 million in Q1 2024 from $6.1 million in Q4 2023 and increased from $4.6 million in Q1 2023. The increase in general and administrative expenses compared to Q1 2023 is primarily due to higher professional service fees, salaries and wages, and accounting and legal fees. Q1 2024 cash G&A was within the Company’s guidance. The Company has made meaningful progress toward reducing absolute G&A costs when compared against the combined TransGlobe and VAALCO Q1 2023 costs.

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense was $0.9 million for Q1 2024 compared to $0.6 million for Q1 2023. Non-cash stock-based compensation expense for Q4 2023 was $0.9 million.

Other income (expense), net, was an expense of ($0.5) million for Q1 2024, compared to an expense of ($1.2) million during Q1 2023 and an expense of ($0.8) million for Q4 2023. Other income (expense), net, normally consists of foreign currency losses.

Foreign income taxes for Gabon are settled by the government taking their oil in-kind. Q1 2024 income tax expense was an expense of $22.2 million and is comprised of current tax expense of $25.7 million and deferred tax benefit of $3.4 million. Current quarter tax was impacted by non-deductible items (such as the Svenska transaction costs) and the change in market value of tax barrels due to Gabon State mark-to-market at quarter end. Q4 2023 income tax expense was an expense of $37.6 million. This was comprised of $41.1 million of current tax expense and a deferred tax benefit of $3.5 million. Q1 2023 income tax expense was an expense of $14.8 million. This was comprised of $12.3 million of deferred tax expense and a current tax expense of $2.5 million. For all periods, VAALCO’s overall effective tax rate was impacted by non-deductible items associated with derivative losses and corporate expenses.

Capital Investments/Balance Sheet

For the first quarter of 2024, net capital expenditures totaled $16.6 million on a cash basis and $24.0 million on an accrual basis. These expenditures were primarily related to costs associated with the development drilling programs in Egypt and Canada.

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, VAALCO had an unrestricted cash balance of $113.3 million. Working capital at March 31, 2024 was $86.5 million compared with $100.7 million at December 31, 2023, while Adjusted Working Capital(3) at March 31, 2024 totaled $99.0 million.

Cash Dividend Policy and Share Buyback Authorization

VAALCO paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2024 on March 28, 2024. The Company also announced its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2024 ($0.25 annualized), to be paid on June 21, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2024. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the VAALCO Board of Directors (the "Board").

On November 1, 2022, VAALCO announced that its newly expanded Board formally ratified and approved the share buyback program that was announced on August 8, 2022 in conjunction with the pending business combination with TransGlobe. The Board also directed management to implement a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan to facilitate share purchases through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The plan provided for an aggregate purchase of currently outstanding common stock up to $30 million. Payment for shares repurchased under the program were funded using the Company's cash on hand and cash flow from operations. The share buyback program was completed on March 12, 2024. Under the share buyback program, VAALCO purchased a total of 6,797,711 shares at an average price of $4.41 per share.

Svenska Acquisition

VAALCO closed its acquisition of Svenska for the net purchase price of $40.2 million, on April 30, 2024 after regulatory and government approvals were received.

Svenska’s primary license interest is a 27.39% non-operated working interest (30.43% paying interest) in the CI-40 license, which includes the producing Baobab field, located in deepwater offshore Cote d’Ivoire. The field is operated by CNR International, which holds a 57.61% working interest in the project, with the national oil company, Petroci Holding, owning the remaining 15% working interest (10% of which is carried by the other license partners). The CI-40 license has an initial term through mid-2028 with the contractual option to extend the license term by 10 years to 2038, subject to certain conditions. Current production from the Baobab field is approximately 5,000 WI BOEPD, with 1P WI CPR reserves of 13.0 MMBOE (99% oil), and 2P WI CPR reserves of 21.7 MMBOE (97% oil) as of October 1, 2023. These reserve figures reflect currently sanctioned development activities; however, CI-40 has a significant growth runway with incremental development potential on the Baobab field, as well as the nearby Kossipo field, expected to provide a material uplift to the reserve and production volumes, supporting long-term production of the asset into the late 2030s. Cumulative gross production from the field has been approximately 150 MMBOE, a portion of the estimated over one billion barrels of oil equivalent volumes initially in place.

CI-40 has a long history of production and significantly de-risked reservoirs. With almost 20 years of production to date, the floating, production, storage and offloading vessel ("FPSO") is planned to come off station at the start of 2025 for planned maintenance and upgrade work to allow the FPSO to continue to produce through the end of the expected extended field license in 2038. The scope of work for the FPSO upgrade is currently being finalized. Production on Baobab is expected to re-start in 2026 following the FPSO work program. In addition, a fully appraised development drilling program is expected to start in 2026, targeting the significant incremental probable reserve base on the field. VAALCO sees reduced geological risk relating to this drilling program and the joint venture partners have already commenced the ordering of certain long-lead drilling items. Further future drilling phases have not yet been sanctioned, but there is significant incremental potential in both the Baobab field itself, as well as the nearby Kossipo development, which has also been appraised by two wells drilled in 2002 and 2019.

In addition to the CI-40 license in Cote d’Ivoire, Svenska currently owns a 21.05% working interest in the early stage Uge discovery in the OML 145 concession in Nigeria alongside partners ExxonMobil (21.05%), Chevron (21.05%), Oando (21.05%) and NPDC (15.80%). There are minimal commitments on this license interest and no drilling or development is currently planned.

Hedging

The Company continued to opportunistically hedge a portion of its expected future production to lock in strong cash flow generation to assist in funding its capital and shareholder returns programs.

The following includes hedges remaining in place as of the end of the first quarter of 2024:

Settlement Period Type of Contract Index Average Monthly Volumes Weighted Average Put Price Weighted Average Call Price (Bbls) (per Bbl) (per Bbl) April 2024 - June 2024 Collars Dated Brent 65,000 $ 65.00 $ 100.00 July 2024 - September 2024 Collars Dated Brent 80,000 $ 65.00 $ 92.00

2024 Guidance:

The Company has provided second quarter 2024 guidance and updated its full year 2024 guidance to reflect the closing of the Svenska acquisition in April. All of the quarterly and annual guidance is detailed in the tables below.

FY 2024 Gabon Egypt Canada Cote d'Ivoire Production (BOEPD) WI 23600 - 26500 8300 - 9600 9800 - 10600 2700 - 3200 2800 - 3100 Production (BOEPD) NRI 18900 - 21400 7200 - 8300 6700 - 7400 2200 - 2600 2800 - 3100 Sales Volume (BOEPD) WI 24300 - 27200 8300 - 9500 9800 - 10600 2700 - 3200 3500 - 3900 Sales Volume (BOEPD) NRI 19200 - 21800 7200 - 8300 6700 - 7400 2200 - 2600 3100 - 3500 Production Expense (millions) WI & NRI $162.0 - $174.5 MM Production Expense per BOE WI $16.00 - $19.00 Production Expense per BOE NRI $21.00 - $24.00 Offshore Workovers (millions) WI & NRI $1 - $10 MM Cash G&A (millions) WI & NRI $20.0 - $28.0 MM CAPEX (millions) WI & NRI $115 - $140 MM DD&A ($/BOE) NRI $20.00 - $22.00





Q2 2024 Gabon Egypt Canada Cote d'Ivoire Production (BOEPD) WI 23800 - 27000 8000 - 9200 10000 - 11300 3000 - 3300 2800 - 3200 Production (BOEPD) NRI 19000 - 21800 7000 - 8000 6900 - 7800 2500 - 2800 2800 - 3200 Sales Volume (BOEPD) WI 22800 - 25400 7400 - 8100 10000 - 11300 3000 - 3300 2400 - 2700 Sales Volume (BOEPD) NRI 18100 - 20000 6500 - 7000 6900 - 7800 2500 - 2800 2200 - 2400 Production Expense (millions) WI & NRI $35.5 - $45.5 MM Production Expense per BOE WI $11.50 - $16.50 Production Expense per BOE NRI $15.00 - $20.00 Offshore Workovers (millions) WI & NRI $0 - $0 MM Cash G&A (millions) WI & NRI $5.0 - $7.0 MM CAPEX (millions) WI & NRI $30 - $50 MM DD&A ($/BOE) NRI $20.00 - $22.00

Conference Call

A “Q1 2024 Supplemental Information” investor deck will be posted to VAALCO’s web site prior to its conference call on May 8, 2024 that includes additional financial and operational information.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As of March 31, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 ASSETS (in thousands) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,321 $ 121,001 Restricted cash 140 114 Receivables: Trade, net of allowances for credit loss and other of $0.8 and $0.5 million, respectively 44,897 44,888 Accounts with joint venture owners, net of allowance for credit losses of $0.8 and $0.8 million, respectively 35 1,814 Egypt receivables and other, net of allowances for credit loss and other of $6.0 and $4.6 million, respectively 44,591 45,942 Crude oil inventory 2,386 1,948 Prepayments and other 12,374 12,434 Total current assets 217,744 228,141 Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs properties and equipment, net 457,419 459,786 Other noncurrent assets: Restricted cash - 1,795 Value added tax and other receivables, net of allowances for credit loss and other of $0.0 and $0.0 million, respectively 5,033 4,214 Right of use operating lease assets 1,444 2,378 Right of use finance lease assets 89,587 89,962 Deferred tax assets 30,329 29,242 Abandonment funding 6,268 6,268 Other long-term assets 1,323 1,430 Total assets $ 809,147 $ 823,216 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,747 $ 22,152 Accounts with joint venture owners 3,836 5,990 Accrued liabilities and other 60,345 67,597 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 1,466 2,396 Finance lease liabilities - current portion 10,974 10,079 Foreign income taxes payable 37,836 19,261 Total current liabilities 131,204 127,475 Asset retirement obligations 47,644 47,343 Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion - 33 Finance lease liabilities - net of current portion 77,802 78,293 Deferred tax liabilities 71,228 73,581 Other long-term liabilities 8,679 17,709 Total liabilities 336,557 344,434 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $25 par value; 500,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.10 par value; 160,000,000 shares authorized, 121,940,831 and 121,397,553 shares issued, 103,455,525 and 104,346,233 shares outstanding, respectively 12,194 12,140 Additional paid-in capital 358,827 357,498 Accumulated other comprehensive income 426 2,880 Less treasury stock, 18,485,306 and 17,051,320 shares, respectively, at cost (77,566 ) (71,222 ) Retained earnings 178,709 177,486 Total shareholders' equity 472,590 478,782 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 809,147 $ 823,216





VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 (in thousands except per share amounts) Revenues: Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales $ 100,155 $ 80,403 $ 149,154 Operating costs and expenses: Production expense 32,089 28,200 46,397 FPSO demobilization and other costs — — 1,837 Exploration expense 48 8 706 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,824 24,417 20,344 Transaction costs related to acquisition 1,313 — — General and administrative expense 6,710 5,224 7,005 Credit losses and other 1,812 935 (7,343 ) Total operating costs and expenses 67,796 58,784 68,946 Other operating income (expense), net (166 ) — 731 Operating income 32,193 21,619 80,939 Other income (expense): Derivative instruments gain (loss), net (847 ) 21 2,500 Interest expense, net (935 ) (2,246 ) (1,077 ) Other income (expense), net (487 ) (1,153 ) (797 ) Total other income (expense), net (2,269 ) (3,378 ) 626 Income before income taxes 29,924 18,241 81,565 Income tax expense 22,238 14,771 37,574 Net income $ 7,686 $ 3,470 $ 43,991 Other comprehensive income (loss) Currency translation adjustments (2,454 ) (125 ) 2,036 Comprehensive income $ 5,232 $ 3,345 $ 46,027 Basic net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.41 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 103,659 107,387 104,893 Diluted net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.41 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 104,541 108,752 105,020





VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 7,686 $ 3,470 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,824 24,417 Bargain purchase loss — 1,412 Deferred taxes (3,441 ) 2,471 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (102 ) 512 Stock-based compensation 898 649 Cash settlements paid on exercised stock appreciation rights (154 ) (233 ) Derivative instruments (gain) loss, net 847 (21 ) Cash settlements paid on matured derivative contracts, net (24 ) (59 ) Cash settlements paid on asset retirement obligations (29 ) (123 ) Credit losses and other 1,812 935 Other operating loss, net 166 13 Operational expenses associated with equipment and other 302 (640 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade, net (9 ) 21,357 Accounts with joint venture owners, net (683 ) 18,911 Egypt receivables and other, net 1,346 (2,309 ) Crude oil inventory (438 ) (8,443 ) Prepayments and other (2,278 ) 983 Value added tax and other receivables (2,734 ) (1,361 ) Other long-term assets (1,017 ) 1,051 Accounts payable (5,984 ) (6,739 ) Foreign income taxes receivable/(payable) 18,912 8,193 Deferred tax liability — (3,250 ) Accrued liabilities and other (19,068 ) (19,190 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 21,832 42,006 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property and equipment expenditures (16,618 ) (27,700 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (16,618 ) (27,700 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the issuances of common stock 447 274 Dividend distribution (6,463 ) (6,735 ) Treasury shares (6,344 ) (5,377 ) Payments of finance lease (2,095 ) (1,701 ) Net cash provided by (used in) in financing activities (14,455 ) (13,539 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (208 ) (309 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (9,449 ) 458 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 129,178 59,776 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 119,729 $ 60,234





VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial and Operating Statistics

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 NRI SALES DATA Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (MBOE) 1,490 1,224 1,994 WI PRODUCTION DATA Etame Crude oil (MBbl) 819 942 887 Egypt Crude oil (MBbl) 950 903 1,024 Canada Crude Oil (MBbl) 61 93 77 Canada Natural Gas (Mcf) 469 415 471 Canada Natural Gas Liquid (MBbl) 76 77 81 Canada Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (MBOE) 215 239 236 Total Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production (MBOE) 1,984 2,084 2,146 Gabon Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 9,001 10,463 9,641 Egypt Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 10,440 10,033 11,126 Canada Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 2,363 2,656 2,563 Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 21,807 23,152 23,330 NRI PRODUCTION DATA Etame Crude oil (MBbl) 713 820 772 Egypt Crude oil (MBbl) 641 616 697 Canada Crude Oil (MBbl) 51 82 63 Canada Natural Gas (Mcf) 392 367 384 Canada Natural Gas Liquid (MBbl) 63 68 66 Canada Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (MBOE) 179 211 193 Total Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production (MBOE) 1,533 1,647 1,662 Gabon Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 7,835 9,115 8,391 Egypt Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 7,044 6,844 7,576 Canada Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 1,971 2,347 2,098 Average daily production volumes (BOEPD) 16,848 18,306 18,065 AVERAGE SALES PRICES: Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (per BOE) - WI basis $ 69.62 $ 66.42 $ 73.98 Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (per BOE) - NRI basis $ 66.43 $ 65.68 $ 73.96 Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (Per BOE including realized commodity derivatives) $ 66.41 $ 65.63 $ 73.89 COSTS AND EXPENSES (Per BOE of sales): Production expense $ 21.54 $ 23.04 $ 23.27 Production expense, excluding offshore workovers and stock compensation* 21.56 23.91 23.25 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 17.33 19.95 10.20 General and administrative expense** 4.50 4.27 3.51 Property and equipment expenditures, cash basis (in thousands) $ 16,618 $ 27,700 $ 42,391

*Offshore workover costs excluded from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023 are $(0.1) million, $(1.1) million and $0.0 million, respectively.

*Stock compensation associated with production expense excluded from the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023 are immaterial.

**General and administrative expenses include $0.58, $0.52 and $0.50 per barrel of oil related to stock-based compensation expense in the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management uses Adjusted Net Income to evaluate operating and financial performance and believes the measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash and/or other items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company’s performance from period to period. Management also believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate and compare the Company’s operating and financial performance across periods, as well as facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net income before discontinued operations, impairment of proved crude oil and natural gas properties, deferred income tax expense, unrealized commodity derivative loss, gain on the Sasol Acquisition and non-cash and other items.

Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by VAALCO’s management and by external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders, rating agencies, investors and others who follow the industry, as an indicator of the Company’s ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net income before discontinued operations, interest income net, income tax expense, depletion, depreciation and amortization, exploration expense, impairment of proved crude oil and natural gas properties, non-cash and other items including stock compensation expense, gain on the Sasol Acquisition and unrealized commodity derivative loss.

Management uses Adjusted Working Capital as a transition tool to assess the working capital position of the Company’s continuing operations excluding leasing obligations because it eliminates the impact of discontinued operations as well as the impact of lease liabilities. Under the lease accounting standards, lease liabilities related to assets used in joint operations include both the Company’s share of expenditures as well as the share of lease expenditures which its non-operator joint venture owners’ will be obligated to pay under joint operating agreements. Adjusted Working Capital is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents working capital excluding working capital attributable to discontinued operations and current liabilities associated with lease obligations.

Management uses Free Cash Flow to evaluate financial performance and to determine the total amount of cash over a specified period available to be used in connection with returning cash to shareholders, and believes the measure is useful to investors because it provides the total amount of net cash available for returning cash to shareholders by adding cash generated from operating activities, subtracting amounts used in financing and investing activities, and adding back amounts used for dividend payments and stock repurchases. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and adds the amounts paid under dividend distributions and share repurchases over a specified period.

Free Cash Flow has significant limitations, including that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary purposes and should not be used as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow should not be considered as a substitute for cashflows from operating activities before discontinued operations or any other liquidity measure presented in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow may vary among other companies. Therefore, the Company’s Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income have significant limitations, including that they do not reflect the Company’s cash requirements for capital expenditures, contractual commitments, working capital or debt service. Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and operating income (loss) and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, the Company’s Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The tables below reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow.

VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Net income $ 7,686 $ 3,470 $ 43,991 Adjustment for discrete items: Discontinued operations, net of tax — 13 — Unrealized derivative instruments loss (gain) 823 (80 ) (2,565 ) (Gain) /adjustment of acquisition price, net — 1,412 — FPSO demobilization — — 1,837 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (3,441 ) 2,471 (3,538 ) Transaction costs related to acquisition 1,313 — — Other operating (income) expense, net 166 — (731 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 6,547 $ 7,286 $ 38,994 Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.37

(1) No adjustments to weighted average shares outstanding

Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2023 Net income $ 7,686 $ 3,470 $ 43,991 Add back: Impact of discontinued operations — 13 — Interest expense (income), net 935 2,246 1,077 Income tax expense (benefit) 22,238 14,771 37,574 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,824 24,417 20,344 Exploration expense 48 8 706 FPSO demobilization — — 1,837 Non-cash or unusual items: Stock-based compensation 899 649 991 Unrealized derivative instruments loss (gain) 823 (80 ) (2,565 ) (Gain) /adjustment of acquisition price, net — 1,412 — Other operating (income) expense, net 166 — (731 ) Transaction costs related to acquisition 1,313 — — Credit losses and other 1,812 935 (7,343 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 61,744 $ 47,841 $ 95,881





VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Reconciliation of Working Capital to Adjusted Working Capital As of March 31, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 Change Current assets $ 217,744 $ 228,141 $ (10,397 ) Current liabilities (131,204 ) (127,475 ) (3,729 ) Working capital 86,540 100,666 (14,126 ) Add: lease liabilities - current portion 12,440 12,475 (35 ) Add: current liabilities - discontinued operations — 673 (673 ) Adjusted Working Capital $ 98,980 $ 113,814 $ (14,161 )





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by Operating activities $ 21,832 Net cash used in Investing activities (16,618 ) Net cash used in Financing activities (14,455 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (208 ) Total net cash change (9,449 ) Add back shareholder cash out: Dividends paid 6,463 Stock buyback 5,502 Total cash returned to shareholders 11,965 Free Cash Flow $ 2,516



