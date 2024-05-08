US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran Who Spent Time at the Puget Sound Navy Shipyard and Who Has Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to Top Attorneys Who Will Get You A Top Compensation Result

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 to ensure you are talking to the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys. ” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just learned they have mesothelioma-was he ever assigned to a navy shipyard-such as the Puget Sound Navy Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington or any other navy shipyard? As we would like to discuss anytime at 866-714-6466-shipyard exposure to asbestos might make the compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma increase dramatically.



"When most Navy Veterans learn they have mesothelioma they almost always try to think of how they were exposed to asbestos on their ship or submarine-they do not always recall their deployment to a shipyard with their ship or submarine. Frequently, when we talk to them-they recall and they remember they had significant exposure to asbestos at a shipyard such as the Puget Sound Navy Shipyard in Washington State, or Portsmouth in Maine, or Norfolk in Virginia, Hunters Point-or-Long Beach in California, Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, the Boston Navy Yard in Massachusetts, or Groton in Connecticut.



"We are the best branded advocacy group in the nation for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma, and we want people like this to receive the best possible financial compensation. To make certain the best possible compensation happens for a person like this we offer direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 to ensure you are talking to the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys. Please don't settle for less."

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

