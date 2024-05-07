Runway Growth Finance Corp. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Delivered Total and Net Investment Income of $40.0 million and $18.7 million, Respectively



MENLO PARK, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (Nasdaq: RWAY) (“Runway Growth” or the “Company”), a leading provider of flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company also announced that David Spreng will resume his full responsibilities as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective today, May 7, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total investment income of $40.0 million

Net investment income of $18.7 million, or $0.46 per share

Net asset value of $13.36 per share

Dollar-weighted annualized yield on debt investments of 17.4% for the quarter

Two investments completed in new and existing portfolio companies, representing $25.0 million in funded loans and other investments

Aggregate proceeds of $34.4 million received from principal prepayments, and $0.4 million received from scheduled amortization

Second Quarter 2024 Distributions

Declared second quarter 2024 regular dividend of $0.40 per share

Declared second quarter 2024 supplemental dividend of $0.07 per share

“In the first quarter, Runway Growth delivered solid financial performance, generated increased pipeline activity, as well as enhanced revenue and lead generation opportunities through the establishment of our joint venture with Cadma Capital Partners,” said David Spreng, Founder and CEO of Runway Growth. “As the current venture ecosystem continues to evolve, we are employing prudent selectivity and underwriting rigor as we look to deploy our ample dry powder in the coming quarters. Maintaining and enhancing credit quality is our primary priority as we have continued confidence in our portfolio’s earnings power and ability to provide consistent distributions to our shareholders. Looking ahead, our team will maintain this level of discipline as we seek to partner with best-in-class companies in the industries we know best, and deliver sustainable risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2024 Operating Results

Total investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $40.0 million, compared to $39.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $18.7 million, or $0.46 per share, compared to $18.2 million, or $0.45 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company's dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was 17.4%. The Company calculates the yield on dollar-weighted debt investments for any period measured as (1) total investment-related income during the period divided by (2) the daily average of the fair value of debt investments outstanding during the period.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were $21.3 million, compared to $21.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net realized loss on investments was $0 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net realized loss of $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net change in unrealized loss on investments was $6.6 million, compared to a net change in unrealized loss on investments of $5.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2024, Runway Growth’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $1.02 billion in 53 portfolio companies, and was comprised of approximately $969.6 million in term loans, 98.5% of which are senior secured loans and $46.8 million in warrants and other equity-related investments.

During the first quarter of 2024, Runway Growth completed two investments in new and existing portfolio companies, representing $24.6 million in funded loans, net of upfront loan origination fees.

Total portfolio investment activity for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023 was as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Beginning investment portfolio $ 1,067,009 $ 1,126,309 Purchases of investments 24,642 12,871 Purchases of U.S. Treasury Bills — 34,974 PIK interest 4,176 3,755 Sales and prepayments of investments (34,449 ) (10,192 ) Scheduled repayments of investments (413 ) (4,007 ) Sales and maturities of U.S. Treasury Bills (42,029 ) — Amortization of fixed income premiums or accretion of discounts 4,013 2,868 Net realized gain (loss) on investments — (1,178 ) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments (6,617 ) (5,084 ) Ending investment portfolio $ 1,016,332 $ 1,160,316

Net Asset Value

As of March 31, 2024, net asset value (“NAV’”) per share was $13.36, compared to $14.07 as of March 31, 2023. Total net assets at the end of the first quarter was $529.5 million, down 7% from $569.8 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $12.0 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $12.0 million, or $0.30 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $319.9 million in available liquidity, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $6.9 million and $313.0 million in available borrowing capacity under the Company’s credit facility, subject to existing terms, advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements.

The Company ended the quarter with a core leverage ratio of approximately 91%, compared to 95% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Distributions

On April 30, 2024, the Company’s board of directors declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share for the second quarter of 2024, payable on May 24, 2024, to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2024. In addition, the Company’s board of directors declared a supplemental distribution of $0.07 per share for the second quarter of 2024 that is also payable on May 24, 2024 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 2, 2023, the Company’s board of directors approved a share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase Program”) under which the Company may repurchase up to $25.0 million of its outstanding common stock. Under the Share Repurchase Program, purchases may be made at management’s discretion from time to time in open-market transactions, in accordance with all applicable securities laws and regulations.

Recent Developments

The Company evaluated events subsequent to March 31, 2024 through May 7, 2024, the date the consolidated financial statements were issued.

On April 26, 2024 Echo360 Inc. prepaid its outstanding principal balance of $25.3 million on the Company’s senior secured loan.

On April 30, 2024, the board of directors declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.40 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.07 per share for stockholders of record on May 10, 2024 payable on or before May 24, 2024.

On April 30, 2024, following his return from temporary medical leave and upon the approval of the Company's board of directors, Mr. Spreng, was reinstated as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

For the period commencing March 31, 2024 through May 7, 2024, the Company repurchased 183,702 shares under the Share Repurchase Program.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp.

Runway Growth is a growing specialty finance company focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late- and growth-stage companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Runway Growth is a closed-end investment fund that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Runway Growth is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC, an established registered investment advisor that was formed in 2015 and led by industry veteran David Spreng. For more information, please visit www.runwaygrowth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Important Disclosures

Strategies described involve special risks that should be evaluated carefully before a decision is made to invest. Not all of the risks and other significant aspects of these strategies are discussed herein. Please see a more detailed discussion of these risk factors and other related risks in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K in the section entitled “Risk Factors”, which may be obtained on the Company’s website, www.runwaygrowth.com, or the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

RUNWAY GROWTH FINANCE CORP.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $1,002,897 and $1,005,024, respectively) $ 965,397 $ 972,604 Affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $58,942 and $58,861, respectively) 49,985 51,456 Control investments at fair value (cost of $950 and $950, respectively) 950 950 Investment in U.S. Treasury Bills at fair value (cost of $0 and $42,014, respectively) — 41,999 Total investments at fair value (cost of $1,062,789 and $1,106,849, respectively) 1,016,332 1,067,009 Cash and cash equivalents 6,915 2,970 Interest and fees receivable 6,846 8,269 Other assets 845 905 Total assets 1,030,938 1,079,153 Liabilities Debt: Credit facility 237,000 272,000 2026 Notes 95,000 95,000 2027 Notes 152,250 152,250 Unamortized deferred debt costs (8,336 ) (9,172 ) Total debt, less unamortized deferred debt costs 475,914 510,078 Incentive fees payable 13,836 12,500 Interest payable 7,935 6,764 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,784 2,740 Total liabilities 501,469 532,082 Net assets Common stock, par value 414 414 Additional paid-in capital 605,108 605,110 Distributable earnings (losses) (54,628 ) (47,637 ) Treasury stock (21,425 ) (10,816 ) Total net assets $ 529,469 $ 547,071 Shares of common stock outstanding ($0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized) 39,622,162 40,509,269 Net asset value per share $ 13.36 $ 13.50



