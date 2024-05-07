Rapid7 Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $807 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year

Total revenue of $205 million, up 12% year-over-year; Product subscriptions revenue of $197 million, up 13% year-over-year

GAAP operating income of $11 million; Non-GAAP operating income of $40 million

Net cash provided by operating activities of $31 million; Free cash flow of $28 million

BOSTON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

“We continued to see solid traction with our consolidated threat detection and response solutions during the first quarter”, said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7. “Total ARR was below expectations, primarily driven by a slower than anticipated shift of our VM base into our integrated risk offering, Cloud Risk Complete. We firmly believe that consolidating cloud security and risk management into an integrated offering will drive stronger growth over the long-term by providing customers the most effective and efficient way to manage risk across a fragmented attack surface.”

“As we navigate this shift, we delivered a strong start to the year on profitability, both for Operating Income and Free Cash Flow. These results reflect our commitment to driving efficient growth, and we reiterate our Free Cash Flow outlook of at least $160 million for the full year.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Other Metrics

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change (dollars in thousands, except for customer data) Annualized recurring revenue $ 807,196 $ 727,853 11 % Number of customers 11,462 11,034 4 % ARR per customer $ 70.4 $ 66.0 7 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) Product subscriptions revenue $ 196,918 $ 173,772 13 % Professional services revenue 8,183 9,402 (13 %) Total revenue $ 205,101 $ 183,174 12 % North America revenue $ 157,340 $ 143,880 9 % Rest of world revenue 47,761 39,294 22 % Total revenue $ 205,101 $ 183,174 12 % GAAP gross profit $ 144,198 $ 127,175 GAAP gross margin 70 % 69 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 151,095 $ 134,387 Non-GAAP gross margin 74 % 73 % GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 10,568 $ (23,965 ) GAAP operating margin 5 % (13 )% Non-GAAP income from operations $ 40,285 $ 10,993 Non-GAAP operating margin 20 % 6 % GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,258 $ (25,915 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.04 $ (0.43 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.43 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 39,388 $ 10,037 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.16 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,619 $ 16,821 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,070 $ 5,842 Free cash flow $ 27,533 $ (1,219 )

For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release.

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance

Rapid7 anticipates annualized recurring revenue, revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:

Second Quarter2024 Full-Year2024 (in millions, except per share data) Annualized recurring revenue $ 850 to $ 860 Year-over-year growth 6 % to 7 % Revenue $ 203 to $ 205 $ 830 to $ 836 Year-over-year growth 7 % to 8 % 7 % to 8 % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 35 to $ 37 $ 150 to $ 158 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.50 to $ 0.53 $ 2.10 to $ 2.21 Weighted average shares outstanding 74.6 75.0 Free cash flow At least $160

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2024 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.

Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP guidance measure to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as non-ordinary course litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expense and discrete tax items. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased, when applicable, to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Acquisition-related expenses. We exclude acquisition-related expenses as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and are neither comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Restructuring expense. We exclude non-ordinary course restructuring expenses related to our restructuring plan we announced in August 2023, which was concluded in the three months ended March 31, 2024, because we do not believe these charges are indicative of our core operating performance and we believe the exclusion of the restructuring expenses provides a more useful comparison of our performance in different periods.

Discrete tax items. We exclude certain discrete tax items such as income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to ongoing business operations in the current year and adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves as these charges are not indicative of our ongoing operating results, and they are not considered when we are forecasting our future results.

Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction. Our capped calls transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, when applicable, to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net income before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other income (expense), net, (4) provision for income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) acquisition-related expenses and (9) restructuring expense. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.

Other Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”). ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Number of Customers. We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value less than $2,400 per year.

ARR per Customer. We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the opportunity and impact of our pivot to an integrated risk management offering and focus on sales pipeline efficiency, the second quarter and full-year 2024, the assumptions underlying such guidance, our free cash flow projections for 2024 and our ability to drive profitable growth. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, growing macroeconomic uncertainty, unstable market and economic conditions, fluctuations in our quarterly results, our ability to successfully grow our sales of our cloud-based solutions, including through the shift to a consolidated platform sales approach, effectiveness of our restructuring plan, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, renewal of our customer's subscriptions, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and results described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2024, particularly in the section entitled "Item 1.A Risk Factors," and in the subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

RAPID7, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,716 $ 213,629 Short-term investments 213,001 169,544 Accounts receivable, net 124,595 164,862 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion 47,003 45,008 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,552 41,407 Total current assets 625,867 634,450 Long-term investments 52,454 56,171 Property and equipment, net 37,266 39,642 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,036 54,693 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion 75,287 76,601 Goodwill 536,351 536,351 Intangible assets, net 88,844 94,546 Other assets 19,368 12,894 Total assets $ 1,488,473 $ 1,505,348 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,516 $ 15,812 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60,605 85,025 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 14,257 13,452 Deferred revenue, current portion 437,687 455,503 Total current liabilities 524,065 569,792 Convertible senior notes, non-current portion, net 931,001 929,996 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 77,069 81,130 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 29,207 32,577 Other long-term liabilities 13,580 10,032 Total liabilities 1,574,922 1,623,527 Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 623 617 Treasury stock (4,765 ) (4,765 ) Additional paid-in-capital 925,661 894,630 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (221 ) 1,344 Accumulated deficit (1,007,747 ) (1,010,005 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (86,449 ) (118,179 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,488,473 $ 1,505,348









RAPID7, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue: Product subscriptions $ 196,918 $ 173,772 Professional services 8,183 9,402 Total revenue 205,101 183,174 Cost of revenue: Product subscriptions 54,655 48,188 Professional services 6,248 7,811 Total cost of revenue 60,903 55,999 Total gross profit 144,198 127,175 Operating expenses: Research and development 40,990 46,346 Sales and marketing 72,805 80,587 General and administrative 19,835 24,207 Total operating expenses 133,630 151,140 Income (loss) from operations 10,568 (23,965 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 4,720 1,668 Interest expense (2,670 ) (2,717 ) Other income (expense), net (1,435 ) (307 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 11,183 (25,321 ) Provision for income taxes 8,925 594 Net income (loss) $ 2,258 $ (25,915 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.04 $ (0.43 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 61,907,808 59,888,119 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 74,021,704 59,888,119









RAPID7, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,258 $ (25,915 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,348 11,050 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,053 994 Stock-based compensation expense 24,893 29,373 Deferred income taxes 1,840 — Other (203 ) 995 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 39,529 35,805 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (679 ) (2,240 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,223 ) (5,567 ) Accounts payable (4,190 ) (2,744 ) Accrued expenses (24,890 ) (23,951 ) Deferred revenue (21,186 ) (12,062 ) Other liabilities 2,520 104 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,070 5,842 Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired — (34,033 ) Purchases of property and equipment (620 ) (2,285 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (2,916 ) (4,776 ) Purchases of investments (93,158 ) (4,883 ) Sales/maturities of investments 55,000 35,800 Net cash used in investing activities (41,694 ) (10,177 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments related to business acquisitions — (2,250 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,764 ) (1,267 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 5,046 6,174 Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,080 181 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,362 2,838 Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,493 ) (33 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,755 ) (1,530 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 214,130 207,804 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 206,375 $ 206,274 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest on convertible senior notes $ 2,698 $ 750 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds $ 2,352 $ 166 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,716 $ 205,757 Restricted cash included in other assets and prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,659 517 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 206,375 $ 206,274





RAPID7, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 144,198 $ 127,175 Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 2,580 2,837 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 4,317 4,375 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 151,095 $ 134,387 Non-GAAP gross margin 73.7 % 73.4 % GAAP gross profit - Product subscriptions $ 142,263 $ 125,584 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 2,219 2,123 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,317 4,375 Non-GAAP gross profit - Product subscriptions $ 148,799 $ 132,082 Non-GAAP gross margin - Product subscriptions 75.6 % 76.0 % GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 1,935 $ 1,591 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 361 714 Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 2,296 $ 2,305 Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services 28.1 % 24.5 % GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 10,568 $ (23,965 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 24,893 29,373 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 5,014 5,222 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 — 363 Add: Restructuring expense4 (190 ) — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 40,285 $ 10,993 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,258 $ (25,915 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 24,893 29,373 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 5,014 5,222 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 — 363 Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,053 994 Add: Restructuring expense4 (190 ) — Add: Discrete tax items5 6,360 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 39,388 $ 10,037 Add: Interest expense of convertible senior notes6 1,571 375 Numerator for non-GAAP earnings per share calculation $ 40,959 $ 10,412 Weighted average shares used in GAAP earnings per share calculation, basic 61,907,898 59,888,119 Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes6 11,183,611 5,803,831 Dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plans7 930,195 708,176 Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP earnings per share calculation, diluted 74,021,704 66,400,126 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.16 1Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,580 $ 2,837 Research and development 7,566 10,505 Sales and marketing 6,847 7,843 General and administrative 7,900 8,188 2Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 4,317 $ 4,375 Sales and marketing 652 652 General and administrative 45 195 3Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ — $ 363 4For the three months ended March 31, 2024, restructuring expense was recorded within general and administrative expense in our condensed consolidated statement of operations. 5Includes discrete tax items as follows: Provision for income taxes $ 6,360 $ — 6We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. There was no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the convertible senior notes where the effect was anti-dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, the 2025 Notes, the 2027 Notes and the 2029 Notes were dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, the 2027 Notes were dilutive and the 2025 Notes were anti-dilutive. 7We use the treasury method to compute the dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plan awards.









RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,258 $ (25,915 ) Interest income (4,720 ) (1,668 ) Interest expense 2,670 2,717 Other (income) expense, net 1,435 307 Provision for income taxes 8,925 594 Depreciation expense 2,908 3,837 Amortization of intangible assets 8,440 7,213 Stock-based compensation expense 24,893 29,373 Acquisition-related expenses — 363 Restructuring expense(1) (190 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,619 $ 16,821

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2024, restructuring expense was recorded within general and administrative expense in our condensed consolidated statement of operations.









RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,070 $ 5,842 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (620 ) (2,285 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs (2,916 ) (4,776 ) Free cash flow $ 27,534 $ (1,219 )









Second Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in millions, except per share data) Second Quarter 2024 Full-Year 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to non-GAAP income from operations: Anticipated GAAP income from operations $ 2.0 to $ 4.0 $ 18.2 to $ 26.2 Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense 28.0 to 28.0 113.0 to 113.0 Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets 5.0 to 5.0 19.0 to 19.0 Add: Anticipated restructuring expense — — (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Anticipated non-GAAP income from operations $ 35.0 $ 37.0 $ 150.0 $ 158.0 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income: Anticipated GAAP net income $ 1.9 to $ 3.9 $ 9.3 to $ 17.3 Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense 28.0 to 28.0 113.0 to 113.0 Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets 5.0 to 5.0 19.0 to 19.0 Add: Anticipated amortization of debt issuance costs 1.0 to 1.0 4.0 to 4.0 Add: Anticipated restructuring expense — — (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Add: Anticipated discrete tax items — — 6.0 6.0 Anticipated non-GAAP net income $ 35.9 $ 37.9 $ 151.1 $ 159.1 Add: Anticipated interest expense on convertible senior notes 1.6 1.6 6.3 6.3 Numerator for non-GAAP earnings per share calculation $ 37.5 $ 39.5 $ 157.4 $ 165.4 Anticipated GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.23 Anticipated non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.53 $ 2.10 $ 2.21 Weighted average shares used in earnings per share calculation, diluted 74.6 75.0





The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as non-ordinary course litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. As a result, the estimates shown for Anticipated GAAP income from operations, Anticipated GAAP net income and Anticipated GAAP net income per share are expected to change.