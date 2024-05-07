Submit Release
Veeco Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $174.5 million, compared with $153.5 million in the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $21.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared with $8.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the same period last year
  • Non-GAAP net income of $26.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared with $16.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share in the same period last year

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (Nasdaq: VECO) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are also reported adjusting for certain items (“Non-GAAP”). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.

 
U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data


                 
GAAP Results   Q1 '24   Q1 '23
Revenue   $ 174.5     $ 153.5  
Net income   $ 21.9     $ 8.7  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.37     $ 0.17  


Non-GAAP Results   Q1 '24   Q1 '23
Operating income   $ 29.4     $ 20.4  
Net income   $ 26.4     $ 16.9  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.45     $ 0.30  
                 

“We delivered solid top and bottom line results toward the high-end of our guidance, led by record quarterly Semiconductor revenue,” commented Bill Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re pleased to have received a multi-tool laser annealing order, including a Nanosecond annealing system, from a leading edge Semiconductor company for their 2 nanometer gate-all-around process. Our Laser Annealing business continues to gain share at our customers most advanced nodes, with this win further validating our position.”

Guidance and Outlook

The following guidance is provided for Veeco’s second quarter 2024:

  • Revenue is expected in the range of $165 million to $185 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.22 to $0.33
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $0.38 to $0.48

Conference Call Information

A conference call reviewing these results has been scheduled for today, May 7, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET. To join the call, dial 1-877-407-8029 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8029. Participants may also access a live webcast of the call by visiting the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Veeco website that evening. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch & clean and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are based on management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “scheduled,” “estimates” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for current and future periods, our ongoing transformation initiative and the effects thereof on our operations and financial results; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products; global economic and industry conditions; global trade issues, including the ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China, and changes in trade and export license policies; our dependency on third-party suppliers and outsourcing partners; the timing of customer orders; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; the effects of regional or global health epidemics; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of results among products and end-markets, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, and customer requirements; the impact of our indebtedness, including our convertible senior notes and our capped call transactions; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and from time-to-time in our other SEC reports. All forward-looking statements speak only to management’s expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this press release or, in the case of any document referenced herein or incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

-financial tables attached-

       
Veeco Contacts:      
       
Investors: Anthony Pappone (516) 500-8798 apappone@veeco.com 
Media: Kevin Long (516) 714-3978 klong@veeco.com 
       


 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
             
    Three months ended March 31,
    2024   2023
Net sales   $ 174,484     $ 153,504  
Cost of sales     99,065       91,487  
Gross profit     75,419       62,017  
Operating expenses, net:            
Research and development     29,642       27,562  
Selling, general, and administrative     24,700       22,627  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,891       2,111  
Other operating expense (income), net     (2,859 )     (89 )
Total operating expenses, net     53,374       52,211  
Operating income     22,045       9,806  
Interest expense, net     705       (802 )
Income before income taxes     22,750       9,004  
Income tax expense     896       263  
Net income   $ 21,854     $ 8,741  
             
Income per common share:            
Basic   $ 0.39     $ 0.17  
Diluted   $ 0.37     $ 0.17  
             
Weighted average number of shares:            
Basic     55,968       50,559  
Diluted     60,764       59,856  
                 


 
Veeco Instruments Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
                 
    March 31,   December 31,
    2024   2023
    (unaudited)        
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 173,998     $ 158,781  
Restricted cash     326       339  
Short-term investments     122,886       146,664  
Accounts receivable, net     106,532       103,018  
Contract assets     34,336       24,370  
Inventories     243,266       237,635  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     34,550       35,471  
Total current assets     715,894       706,278  
Property, plant and equipment, net     115,297       118,459  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     23,685       24,377  
Intangible assets, net     42,054       43,945  
Goodwill     214,964       214,964  
Deferred income taxes     118,724       117,901  
Other assets     3,075       3,117  
Total assets   $ 1,233,693     $ 1,229,041  
                 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 54,011     $ 42,383  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     59,259       57,624  
Contract liabilities     93,812       118,026  
Income taxes payable     852        
Current portion of long-term debt     26,425        
Total current liabilities     234,359       218,033  
Deferred income taxes     6,496       6,552  
Long-term debt     248,811       274,941  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     30,949       31,529  
Other liabilities     25,168       25,544  
Total liabilities     545,783       556,599  
                 
Total stockholders’ equity     687,910       672,442  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 1,233,693     $ 1,229,041  
                 

Note on Reconciliation Tables

The below tables include financial measures adjusted for the impact of certain items; these financial measures are therefore not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These Non-GAAP financial measures exclude items such as: share-based compensation expense; charges relating to restructuring initiatives; non-cash asset impairments; certain other non-operating gains and losses; and acquisition-related items such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain integration costs.

These Non-GAAP financial measures may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. By excluding these items, Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to facilitate meaningful comparisons to historical operating results, competitors’ operating results, and estimates made by securities analysts. Management is evaluated on key performance metrics including Non-GAAP Operating income (loss), which is used to determine management incentive compensation as well as to forecast future periods. These Non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency of supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, similar Non-GAAP financial measures have historically been reported to investors; the inclusion of comparable numbers provides consistency in financial reporting. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                           
          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
          Share-Based                
Three months ended March 31, 2024   GAAP   Compensation   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales   $ 174,484               $ 174,484  
Gross profit     75,419   1,730               77,149  
Gross margin     43.2 %               44.2 %
Operating expenses     53,374   (6,352 )   (1,891 )   2,658       47,789  
Operating income     22,045   8,082     1,891     (2,658 ) ^   29,360  
Net income     21,854   8,082     1,891     (5,384 ) ^   26,443  

____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q1 2024)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
Three months ended March 31, 2024    
Changes in contingent consideration $ (625 )
Sale of productive assets   (2,033 )
Subtotal   (2,658 )
Non-cash interest expense   296  
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (3,022 )
Total Other $ (5,384 )

____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (Q1 2024)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                 
    Three months ended March 31, 2024
    GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:                
Net income   $ 21,854     $ 26,443  
Interest expense associated with 2025 and 2027 Convertible Senior Notes     514       466  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 22,368     $ 26,909  
                 
Denominator:                
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     55,968       55,968  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards     939       939  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes     1,104       1,104  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)     1,788       1,354  
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes     965       965  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     60,764       60,330  
                 
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.39     $ 0.47  
Diluted   $ 0.37     $ 0.45  

____________________________
(1) - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q1 2023)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                           
          Non-GAAP Adjustments        
          Share-based              
Three months ended March 31, 2023     GAAP   Compensation   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP  
Net sales   $ 153,504               $ 153,504  
Gross profit     62,017   1,451         232       63,700  
Gross margin     40.4 %               41.5 %
Operating expenses     52,211   (5,576 )   (2,111 )   (1,266 )     43,258  
Operating income     9,806   7,027     2,111     1,498   ^   20,442  
Net income     8,741   7,027     2,111     (1,006 ) ^   16,873  

____________________________
^   - See table below for additional details.

 
Other Non-GAAP Adjustments (Q1 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
     
Three months ended March 31, 2023    
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project $ 780  
Acquisition related   718  
Subtotal   1,498  
Non-cash interest expense   226  
Non-GAAP tax adjustment *   (2,730 )
Total Other $ (1,006 )

____________________________
*   - The ‘with or without’ method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

 
Net Income per Common Share (Q1 2023)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                 
    Three months ended March 31, 2023
    GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:                
Net income   $ 8,741     $ 16,873  
Interest expense associated with convertible notes     1,277       2,354  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 10,018     $ 19,227  
                 
Denominator:                
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     50,559       50,559  
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards     355       355  
Dilutive effect of 2023 Convertible Senior Notes           82  
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes           5,521  
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)     8,942       6,771  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     59,856       63,288  
                 
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.17     $ 0.33  
Diluted   $ 0.17     $ 0.30  

____________________________
(1)    - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q1 2024 and 2023)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
               
    Three months ended   Three months ended
    March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023
GAAP Net income   $ 21,854     $ 8,741  
Share-based compensation     8,082       7,027  
Amortization     1,891       2,111  
Sale of productive assets     (2,033 )      
Changes in contingent consideration     (625 )      
Transition expenses related to San Jose expansion project           780  
Acquisition related           718  
Interest (income) expense, net     (705 )     802  
Income tax expense     896       263  
Non-GAAP Operating income   $ 29,360     $ 20,442  
                 


 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Data (Q2 2024)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                                             
                    Non-GAAP Adjustments                
Guidance for the three months ending                   Share-based                        
June 30, 2024   GAAP   Compensation   Amortization   Other   Non-GAAP
Net sales   $ 165     -   $ 185                 $ 165     -   $ 185  
Gross profit     69     -     80     2               71     -     82  
Gross margin     42 %   -     43 %                 43 %   -     44 %
Operating expenses     55     -     57     (7 )   (2 )         46     -     48  
Operating income     14     -     23     9     2           25     -     33  
Net income   $ 13     -   $ 20     9     2     (2 )   $ 22     -   $ 29  
                                             
Income per diluted common share   $ 0.22     -   $ 0.33                 $ 0.38     -   $ 0.48  
                                                     


 
Income per Diluted Common Share (Q2 2024)
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
                                 
Guidance for the three months ending June 30, 2024   GAAP   Non-GAAP
Numerator:                                
Net income   $ 13   -   $ 20   $ 22   -   $ 29
Interest expense associated with convertible notes                        
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 13   -   $ 20   $ 22   -   $ 29
                                 
Denominator:                                
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     56         56     56         56
Effect of potentially dilutive share-based awards     2         2     2         2
Dilutive effect of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes     1         1     1         1
Dilutive effect of 2027 Convertible Senior Notes(1)     2         2     1         1
Dilutive effect of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes     1         1     1         1
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     62         62     61         61
                                 
Net income per common share:                                
Income per diluted common share   $ 0.22   -   $ 0.33   $ 0.38   -   $ 0.48

____________________________
(1)    - The non-GAAP incremental dilutive shares includes the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction issued concurrently with our 2027 Notes, and as such, an effective conversion price of $18.46 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count. The GAAP incremental dilutive shares does not include the impact of the Company’s capped call transaction, and as such, an effective conversion price of $13.98 is used when determining incremental shares to add to the dilutive share count.

 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Q2 2024)
(in millions)
(unaudited)
                 
Guidance for the three months ending June 30, 2024                
GAAP Net income   $ 13     -   $ 20  
Share-based compensation     9     -     9  
Amortization     2     -     2  
Interest income, net     (1 )   -     (1 )
Income tax expense     2     -     3  
Non-GAAP Operating income   $ 25     -   $ 33  
                     

Note: Amounts may not calculate precisely due to rounding.


