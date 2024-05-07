Solid Power First Quarter 2024 Results Reflect Continued Progress Towards 2024 Goals

Business, operational, and financial update call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today



LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, today announced its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

Strong early execution on SK On line installation and technology transfer.

Expanded electrolyte sampling with shipments to multiple potential customers.

A-2 Sample cells remain on track with end-of-year delivery target.



“We continue to execute well on our key strategic milestones, keeping largely on track with both our partner commitments and development timelines,” said John Van Scoter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power. “On the electrolyte side, we continue to see growing interest in our powder product. During the quarter, we successfully shipped electrolyte samples to both first time and repeat potential customers and continue to receive and respond to ongoing feedback.”

“On the cell side, our team is currently focused on an A-2 cell that incorporates planned improvements and addresses known challenges from our A-1 design. We continue to target delivery of A-2 Sample cells by the end of the year,” Van Scoter continued.

“As we look to the balance of the year, we are encouraged by strong early execution on our line installation and technology transfer for SK On,” said Van Scoter. “We remain committed to delivering value to our partners and shareholders as we drive to strengthen our leadership position in solid state battery technology.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Solid Power delivered $6.0 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. This increase was driven by continued execution under the company’s joint development agreements and other collaborative arrangements.

First quarter 2024 operating expenses were higher than the same period in 2023, driven by increased labor and materials costs associated with cell and electrolyte development, scaling of our operations and execution under our joint development agreements and other collaborative arrangements. First quarter 2024 operating loss was $25.8 million and net loss was $21.2 million, or $0.12 per share.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Solid Power’s liquidity position remains strong. Total liquidity as of March 31, 2024, was $378.9 million, as shown below.

As of ($ in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,019 $ 34,537 Marketable securities 132,619 141,505 Long-term investments 232,307 239,566 Total liquidity $ 378,945 $ 415,608 Total current liabilities $ 18,232 $ 15,879

First quarter 2024 capital expenditures totaled $4.1 million, primarily representing investments in the company’s electrolyte production capabilities, including the build-out of a new electrolyte research and development lab. The company’s March 31, 2024, accounts receivable balance included invoices related to partner milestones that are expected to be collected during the second quarter.

Through the date of this release, the company has purchased 5 million shares of its common stock at an average purchase price of $1.64 per share, for a total amount of $8.3 million.

2024 Outlook

Solid Power remains committed to delivering on the following key objectives for 2024:

Expand electrolyte capabilities and available market through increased production and a robust sampling program.

Advance cell designs to A-2 Sample specifications.

Execute on key milestones and commitments to our joint development partners.

Strengthen Korea presence and embed Solid Power into Korea battery ecosystem.

The company continues to expect 2024 cash used in operations to be in the range of $60 million to $70 million and capital expenditures to be in the range of $40 million to $50 million. Included in these ranges is approximately $35 million in operational and capital investments the company deferred from 2023. Total 2024 cash investment is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $120 million.

The company also reiterated its expectation for 2024 revenue to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million.

About Solid Power, Inc.

Solid Power is developing solid-state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power’s core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power’s business model – selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes – distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers. Ultimately, Solid Power endeavors to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering both EVs and other applications. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of present or historical fact contained herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Solid Power’s or its management team’s expectations, objectives, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. When used herein, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “outlook,” “seek,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements include our financial guidance for 2024, future financial performance and our strategy, expansion plans, market opportunity, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Solid Power disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Solid Power cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Solid Power, including the following factors: (i) risks relating to the uncertainty of the success of our research and development efforts, including our ability to achieve the technological objectives or results that our partners require, and our ability to commercialize our technology in advance of competing technologies; (ii) rollout of our business plan and the timing of expected business milestones; (iii) risks relating to the non-exclusive nature of our original equipment manufacturer and other partner relationships and our ability to manage these business relationships; (iv) our ability to negotiate and execute commercial agreements with our partners on commercially reasonable terms; (v) our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property, including in jurisdictions outside of the United States; (vi) broad market adoption of battery electric vehicles and other technologies where we are able to deploy our technology, if developed successfully; (vii) our success attracting and retaining our executive officers, key employees, and other qualified personnel; (viii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) risks relating to our information technology infrastructure and data security breaches; (x) risks relating to our status as a research and development stage company with a history of financial losses with an expectation of incurring significant expenses and continuing losses for the foreseeable future; (xi) our ability to secure government contracts and grants and the availability of government subsidies and economic incentives; (xii) delays in the construction and operation of additional facilities; and (xiii) risks relating to other economic, business, or competitive factors in the United States and other jurisdictions, including supply chain interruptions and changes in market conditions, and our ability to manage these risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the “Risk Factors” sections of Solid Power’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents filed by Solid Power from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Solid Power gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Solid Power, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value and number of shares) March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,019 $ 34,537 Marketable securities 132,619 141,505 Contract receivables 10,106 1,553 Contract receivables from related parties 4,152 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,656 5,523 Total current assets 170,552 183,118 Long-Term Assets Property, plant and equipment, net 99,593 99,156 Right-of-use operating lease assets, net 7,004 7,154 Right-of-use finance lease assets, net 1,030 1,088 Investments 232,307 239,566 Intangible assets, net 1,800 1,650 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,884 1,060 Total long-term assets 345,618 349,674 Total assets $ 516,170 $ 532,792 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 7,866 6,455 Deferred revenue 3,078 1 Deferred revenue from related parties — 828 Accrued compensation 6,267 7,590 Operating lease liabilities 647 626 Finance lease liabilities 374 379 Total current liabilities 18,232 15,879 Long-Term Liabilities Warrant liabilities 4,728 4,227 Operating lease liabilities 7,824 7,996 Finance lease liabilities 464 552 Deferred revenue 4,716 — Other liabilities 829 803 Total long-term liabilities 18,561 13,578 Total liabilities 36,793 29,457 Stockholders’ Equity Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 178,349,557 and 179,010,884 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 586,343 588,515 Accumulated deficit (105,846 ) (84,639 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,138 ) (559 ) Total stockholders’ equity 479,377 503,335 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 516,170 $ 532,792





Solid Power, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except number of shares and per-share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

2023

Revenue $ 5,953 $ 3,792 Operating Expenses Direct costs 4,290 6,274 Research and development 18,873 11,648 Selling, general and administrative 8,571 7,188 Total operating expenses 31,734 25,110 Operating Loss (25,781 ) (21,318 ) Nonoperating Income and Expense Interest income 5,117 4,835 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (501 ) (2,662 ) Interest expense (42 ) (13 ) Total nonoperating income and expense 4,574 2,160 Net Loss $ (21,207 ) $ (19,158 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 180,784,020 176,934,261



