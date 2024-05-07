Intapp Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Third quarter SaaS and support revenue of $80.8 million, up 22% year-over-year



Third quarter total revenue of $110.6 million, up 20% year-over-year

Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $274.2 million, up 33% year-over-year



PALO ALTO, Calif., May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, announced financial results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2024. Intapp also provided its outlook for the fourth quarter and updated outlook for the full fiscal year of 2024.

“We are pleased to report a strong and exciting third quarter, in which we released several new AI capabilities aimed directly at the needs of our target markets,” said John Hall, CEO of Intapp. “Intapp Assist for DealCloud, which helps professionals apply generative AI to their daily work, has received a particularly overwhelming response, with hundreds of clients engaging with us within just a few weeks of the launch.”

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

SaaS and support revenue was $80.8 million, a 22% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Total revenue was $110.6 million, a 20% year-over-year increase compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Cloud ARR was $274.2 million as of March 31, 2024, a 33% year-over-year increase compared to Cloud ARR as of March 31, 2023. Cloud ARR represented 72% of total ARR as of March 31, 2024, compared to 65% as of March 31, 2023.

Total ARR was $382.7 million as of March 31, 2024, a 21% year-over-year increase compared to total ARR as of March 31, 2023.

GAAP operating loss was $(7.4) million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $(18.2) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $11.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net loss was $(6.9) million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(18.1) million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $11.2 million, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $2.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net loss per share was $(0.09), compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $(0.28) in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.14, compared to a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.03 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents were $187.4 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $130.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, cash provided by operating activities was $40.2 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $16.8 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

Business Highlights

As of March 31, 2024, we served more than 2,450 clients, 673 of which each with contracts greater than $100,000 of ARR.

We upsold and cross-sold our existing clients such that our trailing twelve months’ net revenue retention rate as of March 31, 2024 was 115%, which is within our expected range of 113% to 117%.

We continued to add new clients and expand existing accounts including consulting firm Alix Partners; law firms DAC Beachcroft and Warner Norcross + Judd; and private equity firm Accordion.

DealCloud won two awards: It was named a 2024 top influencer in CRE Technology by GlobeSt.com and won bronze at the Best in Biz Awards for the Enterprise Product of the Year — All Other Software category.

To mark our vertical AI leadership in the markets we serve, we celebrated the launch of our “Intelligence Applied” strategy and brand on February 22, 2024, ringing the bell at Nasdaq and hosting our inaugural Investor Day and well-attended client and partner events.

We announced the availability of new vertical AI capabilities including Intapp Assist for DealCloud, Intapp Data, Intapp Walls for Copilot, and the Activator experience.

We announced the acquisition of AI software company delphai, which represents another step forward in building the data foundation that will help firms get the most out of next-generation AI.



Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Fiscal 2024 Outlook Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year SaaS and support revenue (in millions) $83.5 - $84.5 $314.5 - $315.5 Total revenue (in millions) $111.0 - $112.0 $427.0 - $428.0 Non-GAAP operating profit (in millions) $10.5 - $11.5 $35.5 - $36.5 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $0.11 - $0.13 $0.42 - $0.44

The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

The information presented in this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating profit,” “non-GAAP net income,” and “non-GAAP diluted net income per share.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company has not included a quantitative reconciliation of its guidance for non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP diluted net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because certain of these reconciling items, including stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets, could be highly variable and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing of certain events that have not yet occurred and are out of the Company’s control and the amounts of associated reconciling items. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company’s GAAP operating results.

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world’s top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our ability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our future financial performance and ability to be profitable; the effect of global events on the U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients’ and partners’ businesses; our ability to prevent and respond to data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; our ability to effectively manage U.S. and global market and economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, economic and market downturns and volatility in the financial services industry, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to attract and retain clients; our ability to attract and retain talent; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets, including AI products; our ability to manage additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; the successful assimilation or integration of the businesses, technologies, services, products, personnel or operations of acquired companies; our ability to incur indebtedness in the future and the effect of conditions in credit markets; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; and our ability to maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, lease modification and impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, restructuring and other costs and the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include total ARR, Cloud ARR and net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premise subscription license contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365.

Net revenue retention rate is calculated by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period ARR. We then divide the current period ARR by the prior period ARR to calculate the net revenue retention rate.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources and provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the estimated diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the period.

INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues SaaS and support $ 80,817 $ 66,051 $ 230,987 $ 184,469 Subscription license 16,520 13,577 44,566 36,804 Total recurring revenues 97,337 79,628 275,553 221,273 Professional services 13,302 12,396 40,594 34,981 Total revenues 110,639 92,024 316,147 256,254 Cost of revenues SaaS and support 14,902 13,644 43,731 38,498 Total cost of recurring revenues 14,902 13,644 43,731 38,498 Professional services 15,679 14,846 49,192 42,111 Total cost of revenues 30,581 28,490 92,923 80,609 Gross profit 80,058 63,534 223,224 175,645 Gross margin 72.4 % 69.0 % 70.6 % 68.5 % Operating expenses: Research and development 27,319 25,281 83,796 68,352 Sales and marketing 35,256 34,946 104,944 99,796 General and administrative 24,929 21,552 66,977 62,715 Lease modification and impairment — — — 1,601 Total operating expenses 87,504 81,779 255,717 232,464 Operating loss (7,446 ) (18,245 ) (32,493 ) (56,819 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 758 (253 ) 1,872 (836 ) Net loss before income taxes (6,688 ) (18,498 ) (30,621 ) (57,655 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (202 ) 351 (803 ) (300 ) Net loss $ (6,890 ) $ (18,147 ) $ (31,424 ) $ (57,955 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.91 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 72,634 64,327 70,690 63,487









INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands) March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,426 $ 130,377 Restricted cash 200 808 Accounts receivable, net 80,420 92,973 Unbilled receivables, net 16,465 10,661 Other receivables, net 2,136 878 Prepaid expenses 8,437 7,335 Deferred commissions, current 13,057 11,807 Total current assets 308,141 254,839 Property and equipment, net 18,282 16,366 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,211 17,180 Goodwill 278,883 278,890 Intangible assets, net 35,323 43,257 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 17,043 16,529 Other assets 4,319 1,846 Total assets $ 684,202 $ 628,907 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,359 $ 6,018 Accrued compensation 35,970 39,761 Accrued expenses 11,423 11,626 Deferred revenue, net 195,502 191,042 Other current liabilities 12,880 10,902 Total current liabilities 271,134 259,349 Deferred tax liabilities 1,098 1,422 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,828 1,355 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 20,395 16,195 Other liabilities 3,775 9,378 Total liabilities 298,230 287,699 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 73 69 Additional paid-in capital 873,834 797,639 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,350 ) (1,339 ) Accumulated deficit (486,585 ) (455,161 ) Total stockholders’ equity 385,972 341,208 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 684,202 $ 628,907









INTAPP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (6,890 ) $ (18,147 ) $ (31,424 ) $ (57,955 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,022 3,669 12,006 11,406 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,240 1,106 3,522 3,510 Accounts receivable allowances 1,567 726 2,795 1,402 Stock-based compensation 14,026 18,759 49,291 54,795 Lease modification and impairment — — — 1,601 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 490 (641 ) (1,725 ) (873 ) Deferred income taxes (107 ) (148 ) (324 ) (452 ) Other 38 38 115 115 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,469 ) (856 ) 10,101 (2,370 ) Unbilled receivables, current (30 ) (3,489 ) (5,804 ) (5,879 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,347 ) (815 ) (4,135 ) 214 Deferred commissions (696 ) (560 ) (1,764 ) (2,116 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,783 2,622 6,266 (5,472 ) Deferred revenue, net 96 3,484 4,933 22,257 Operating lease liabilities (1,144 ) (1,471 ) (3,483 ) (4,594 ) Other liabilities 926 (790 ) (218 ) 1,245 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,505 3,487 40,152 16,834 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (374 ) (356 ) (1,728 ) (2,054 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,764 ) (1,179 ) (5,217 ) (3,876 ) Investment in note receivable — (500 ) — (500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,138 ) (2,035 ) (6,945 ) (6,430 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments for deferred offering costs — (57 ) (781 ) (57 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 7,251 11,247 25,187 15,727 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — — 1,725 1,241 Payments related to tax withholding for vested equity awards — — — (4,948 ) Payments of deferred contingent consideration and holdback associated with acquisitions — (11,175 ) (2,551 ) (22,290 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,251 15 23,580 (10,327 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (549 ) (71 ) (346 ) (422 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,069 1,396 56,441 (345 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 166,557 52,570 131,185 54,311 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $ 187,626 $ 53,966 $ 187,626 $ 53,966









INTAPP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP gross profit $ 80,058 $ 63,534 $ 223,224 $ 175,645 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 1,956 1,524 5,848 4,248 Amortization of intangible assets 1,054 918 3,164 3,331 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 83,068 $ 65,976 $ 232,236 $ 183,224 Non-GAAP gross margin 75.1 % 71.7 % 73.5 % 71.5 %





Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP research and development $ 27,319 $ 25,281 $ 83,796 $ 68,352 Stock-based compensation (2,509 ) (4,571 ) (11,623 ) (11,351 ) Restructuring and other costs (52 ) — (52 ) — Non-GAAP research and development $ 24,758 $ 20,710 $ 72,121 $ 57,001 GAAP sales and marketing $ 35,256 $ 34,946 $ 104,944 $ 99,796 Stock-based compensation (4,207 ) (6,029 ) (14,434 ) (18,134 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,398 ) (1,467 ) (4,281 ) (4,398 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 29,651 $ 27,450 $ 86,229 $ 77,264 GAAP general and administrative $ 24,929 $ 21,552 $ 66,977 $ 62,715 Stock-based compensation (5,354 ) (6,635 ) (17,386 ) (21,062 ) Amortization of intangible assets (163 ) (120 ) (489 ) (363 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (490 ) 641 1,725 873 Transaction costs(1) (1,471 ) (502 ) (2,149 ) (703 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 17,451 $ 14,936 $ 48,678 $ 41,460





Non-GAAP Operating Profit

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating loss $ (7,446 ) $ (18,245 ) $ (32,493 ) $ (56,819 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 14,026 18,759 49,291 54,795 Amortization of intangible assets 2,615 2,505 7,934 8,092 Lease modification and impairment — — — 1,601 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 490 (641 ) (1,725 ) (873 ) Transaction costs(1) 1,471 502 2,149 703 Restructuring and other costs 52 — 52 — Non-GAAP operating profit $ 11,208 $ 2,880 $ 25,208 $ 7,499





Non-GAAP Net Income

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (6,890 ) $ (18,147 ) $ (31,424 ) $ (57,955 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 14,026 18,759 49,291 54,795 Amortization of intangible assets 2,615 2,505 7,934 8,092 Lease modification and impairment — — — 1,601 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 490 (641 ) (1,725 ) (873 ) Transaction costs(1) 1,471 502 2,149 703 Restructuring and other costs 52 — 52 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (611 ) (761 ) (1,736 ) (1,242 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 11,153 $ 2,217 $ 24,541 $ 5,121 GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.91 ) Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.03 $ 0.31 $ 0.07 Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 72,634 64,327 70,690 63,487 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 81,437 76,306 80,426 72,125 (1) Consists of acquisition-related transaction costs and costs related to certain non-capitalized offering-related expenses.







