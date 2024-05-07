Qterra Property Management Leads the Way in Resolving Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board Crisis

Qterra Property Management innovates to tackle Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board crisis, offering landlords swift and de-risked tenant placement and real estate solutions.

Toronto, Canada, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amidst Ontario's escalating landlord and tenant disputes, Qterra Property Management has emerged as a beacon of hope, announcing innovative solutions to the ongoing Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) crisis. With the province currently facing over 50,000 unresolved cases from 2023 and average hearing times extending to a staggering 10 months, Qterra's proactive approach addresses the urgent need for effective resolution strategies. Under the new leadership of Eddy Aman, Director of Operations, and Nureen Rose, Director of Leasing, Qterra is poised to revolutionize the rental industry landscape in Ontario, delivering peace of mind to landlords across Ontario.

Despite the significant investment by the LTB in hiring 40 new adjudicators, costing taxpayers millions of dollars, the desired acceleration in hearing times remains unresolved. With millions of dollars of lost rent due to LTB delays and 20 year highs in mortgage rates and inflation, landlords in Ontario are proving resilient however exhausted.

"The challenges faced by landlords in navigating the LTB process are substantial," says Eddy Aman, Director of Tenant Placement and Property Management at Qterra Property Management. "At Qterra, we are committed to providing comprehensive solutions that alleviate these burdens and ensure a smoother, more efficient experience for all landlords whether you own 1 or 100 units.

The ramifications of prolonged disputes and unresolved cases are profound, imposing significant financial burdens on landlords. Nureen Rose, Director of Leasing at Qterra Property Management, emphasizes the importance of proactive measures in mitigating these challenges. "Our goal at Qterra is to empower landlords with the tools and support they need to protect their hard earned investments with our tenant placement solutions while streamlining the day to day operations utilizing our property management solutions.” says Nureen. "By offering services such as our rental guarantee program and carrying out our rigorous tenant screening process, we strive to minimize risks and enhance overall peace of mind for landlords''

Qterra Property Management offers a 14 day tenant placement process, delivering tailored solutions that address the core concerns of landlords and tenants. Leveraging a database of AAA tenants, which grows by an average of 2500 tenants per month, Qterra’s speedy tenant placement service can get landlords a tenant within an average of 9.7 days, which is 400% faster than the industry average of 45 days.

Furthermore, the company's meticulous tenant screening process, including internally obtained credit reports through Equifax, ensures the authenticity and reliability of tenants, reducing the incidence of delinquent payments and property damage.

"In an era of unprecedented economic volatility, marked by record-high interest rates, Qterra Property Management remains steadfast in its commitment to landlords' ' affirms Banele Mbatha, Leasing Manager at Qterra Property Management. "By fostering a harmonious rental ecosystem that prioritizes tenant screening, transparency, efficiency, and accountability, we are reshaping the landscape of property management in Ontario and hopefully Canada in the next short period of time."

For more information about Qterra Property Management and its innovative solutions “Tenant Placement”, “Property Management” visit www.qterrapropertymanagement.com or contact (647) 559-9919.

About Qterra Property Management: Qterra Property Management is one of the fastest growing property management companies based in Ontario, dedicated to delivering exceptional results and unparalleled service to landlords and tenants.. With a focus on providing landlords a headache and stress free alternative Qterra looks to help as many landlords navigate the current real estate environment.

