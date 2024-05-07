Content Author Explodes onto the Scene with a Dynamic Rebrand and Powerful, Time-Tested Growth Hacking Method

Content Author | ContentAuthorMarketing.com

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Content Author (formerly Content-Author.com ) proudly announces a dynamic rebrand and the launch of its new website, ContentAuthorMarketing.com . This strategic transformation showcases the company’s expanded capabilities in SEO, PR, and done-for-you PPC services, catering to businesses looking to elevate their digital presence.Michael Lazar, Founder of Content Author, expressed enthusiasm about the new direction: "Our rebranding represents a pivotal evolution of our company. At Content Author, we're not just about content; we're about creating comprehensive marketing strategies that deliver results. Our new website is just the beginning of offering our clients more robust and integrated services."In addition to the rebrand and new digital offerings, the website introduces an enticing feature for potential clients: a complimentary SEO audit."We are excited to offer a no-cost SEO audit through our website," said Michael Lazar. "Businesses can simply visit our site, enter their details, and click 'Audit' to receive their no-cost, no obligation PDF report. This tool is designed to provide immediate value and demonstrate our cutting-edge capabilities in boosting online visibility."The newly launched website promises a user-friendly experience, complete with enhanced navigation and functionality, making it easier for clients to access essential content marketing services. Featuring a compelling portfolio, the site highlights how Content Author's expertise in SEO, PR, and managed PPC can transform business growth using time-tested, vetted growth hacking methods.Leveraging over 50 years of combined experience, the team at Content Author is adept at applying their trinity of time-tested growth hacking methods to help any business they partner with achieve measurable success. With a strong emphasis on innovation and client-focused strategies, Content Author is poised to make a significant impact in the digital marketing arena.For more information about Content Author and to view the new website, please visit Content Author's New Website About Content AuthorContent Author is a premier provider of comprehensive digital marketing solutions. Known for its creativity, strategic insight, and client-centric approach, Content Author is dedicated to enhancing online presence, engaging target audiences, and achieving marketing goals. From SEO and PR to complete PPC campaign management, Content Author is committed to driving success for its clients.

