Ray the Mover Passes the Baton to Growing Local Service Provider, Sanford Temperature Control
Sanford Temperature Control, a top HVAC and plumbing contractor in Manchester, NH, is moving to a new and renowned location on Route 293.MANCHESTER, NH , US, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanford Temperature Control, a leading HVAC and plumbing service provider, is proud to announce its relocation to the iconic landmark building on Route 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire. This historic site, which formerly housed Ray the Mover, represents more than just a change of address for Sanford; it symbolizes the passing of the torch from one longstanding local business to another.
For decades, the Allard family owned and operated Ray the Mover, a well-known moving company that became a cornerstone of the Manchester community. The Allards successfully sold the business around 2015, marking the end of an era. The recent removal of the Ray the Mover sign from the building, to be replaced by Sanford Temperature Control's new sign, is a poignant moment that embodies t he continuity and evolution of local entrepreneurship.
Sanford Temperature Control's relocation to this landmark building demonstrates its commitment to the community and its dedication to providing high-quality service. Over the last two years, Sanford has created over 40 high-skilled jobs in the trades, contributing to the growth and stability of the local economy making it the fastest growing home service provider in the state. With over 2,000 5-star reviews on Google, the company has established a reputation for excellence and customer satisfaction.
Rich Jordan, Sanford's owner and CEO, shared his excitement about the move: "The building on Route 293 holds a special place in the hearts of many Manchester residents. We're honored to continue the legacy of service and dedication to the community that Ray the Mover embodied. At Sanford, we believe in giving the trades a good home, and this move allows us to expand our reach and impact even further."
Jordan and his Chief of Staff, Conor Kelley, served together as captains in the US Marine Corps infantry. The leadership principles and skills they acquired during their military service play a significant role in shaping the company's culture and guiding its growth. The disciplined approach and commitment to teamwork fostered by their Marine Corps experience are reflected in Sanford's mission to give the trades a good home.
Conor Kelley echoed these sentiments: "We're excited to bring our team’s values and energy to this iconic location. Our team is ready to carry on the tradition of excellence and service that has been a hallmark of this building for decades."
The featured photo, capturing the moment the Ray the Mover sign was removed, visually symbolizes this transition. The new Sanford Temperature Control sign, soon to be installed, will serve as a beacon for the company's next chapter.
Sanford Temperature Control's move to this landmark location is not just a business transition; it's a reflection of the enduring spirit of local entrepreneurship and a commitment to providing top-notch services to the Manchester community.
For more information about Sanford Temperature Control and their services, please visit choosesanford.com or call (603) 823-3158.
About Sanford Temperature Control
Sanford Temperature Control is a leading HVAC and plumbing service provider based in Manchester, New Hampshire. With a mission to give the trades a good home, Sanford is dedicated to creating high-quality jobs and delivering exceptional customer service. The company has over 2,000 5-star reviews on Google and continues to expand its impact in the local community.
