Hutchison Group Announces Labor Relations Training for Front Line Supervisors and Managers

Hutchison Group Founder and CEO Announces Labor Relations Training and Development Programs Designed Specifically for Front Line Supervisors and Managers.

Employee perceptions of their company are largely determined by daily interactions with their immediate supervisor” — Cameron Hutchison HutchGrp.com

DENVER, CO, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hutchison Group CEO and Founder, Cameron Hutchison, announced that the labor relations consulting firm will be offering a series of training and development programs designed specifically for front line supervisors and managers. (More information is available at HutchGrp.com)

“Research consistently shows that employee perceptions of their company are largely determined by daily interactions with their immediate supervisor, and that supervisors have a direct impact on labor relations, employee turnover, teamwork, and other key performance measures”, said Hutchison. “Unfortunately, over the years we have found that very few companies provide their front-line supervisors with any type of labor relations training.”

The goal of the program is to help front line supervisors understand the importance of their daily interactions with employees, to improve communications and facilitate engagement. The program will be tailored for both union and nonunion locations, as each will have specific needs and requirements.

Hutchison stated, “Since establishing our labor relations firm in 1996, we have learned that even a few supervisors with poor people skills can be the catalyst for turnover, union grievances, union organizing, litigations and negatively impact labor contract negotiations”.

The training uses a pragmatic and practical approach, designed to provide first-line supervisors with the necessary skills and insights to create and maintain a cohesive and productive work environment.

Here are just a few of the benefits derived from this innovative program, (1) help supervisors understand how they impact employee behaviors and attitudes, (2) share techniques to improve communication, teamwork, and performance, (3) learn how to develop good working relationships with union representatives at union locations, (4) reduce the risk of union grievances, litigations, and other costly disruptions, (5) provide a list of actions supervisors should adopt, and those to avoid, (6) understand important legal “dos and don’ts” when talking about unions to employees, and (7) help nonunion locations understand what drives employees to seek out union representation.

When supervising a union represented workforce, it is essential for first line supervisors to develop constructive working relationships with union leaders and employees; recognizing that each has an important role to play in the success of the company. With the right training, supervisors will learn how to enhance their credibility with employees and resolve issues directly with their assigned union stewards and representatives. As the supervisor’s relationship with the union and employees improves, many problems can be avoided all together, reducing time consuming grievances, investigations and “hard feelings.”

Helping supervisors develop a cooperative relationship with local union leaders and employees well in advance of formal negotiations can help set the stage for productive labor contract negotiations. Starting off negotiations in a climate of mutual respect allows for both parties to engage in constructive and meaningful conversations; greatly enhancing the chances for a successful negotiation and reducing the risk of a costly strike.

The training process is conducted by experts that have decades of experience working in union and nonunion facilities, building effective working relationships with union leaders and their members. Our training format combines both lecture and group interaction and is designed to provide supervisors with valuable insights that have practical applications for improving their day-to-day operations. The training session is usually completed in 2.5 - 3 hours, which has proven to be the optimal duration for maintaining focus and retaining information.

Prior to conducting the first session Hutchison Group will review training content with senior management to get their input to ensure that the program is addressing the company’s top priorities. Upon management’s request, additional items can be included into the program format to address any specific areas of concern.

As an added benefit, this process can help to reassure shareholders and investors that management is taking proactive measures to address areas of potential concern that could adversely affect its ability to successfully negotiate new competitive labor agreements. Clearly, union impediments to daily productivity, along with labor disputes and strikes can negatively impact performance, customers, stock price and company valuation.

In addition to Labor Relations Training, Hutchison Group provides other valuable services to improve labor relations, including union avoidance training, union management cooperation programs, employee relations assessments, negotiating “win-win” labor agreements, and HR due diligence for M&A projects.

