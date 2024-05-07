Gov. Little announces staff, cabinet changes

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced major changes in his senior staff and cabinet today.

Governor Little appointed his budget chief, Alex Adams, to be the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW).

With the transition, Governor Little selected Lori Wolff to serve as administrator of the Division of Financial Management (DFM).

Governor Little also promoted Sara Stover to serve as deputy chief of staff in his office.

“All three of these intelligent people are valued members of my team. I am grateful they continue to dedicate their talents to public service, and I am excited to see what they will accomplish for the people of Idaho in their new roles,” Governor Little said.

Adams has served as DFM administrator since Governor Little took office in 2019. Adams also recently served as interim director of the Idaho Public Charter School Commission and was executive director of the Idaho Board of Pharmacy. Prior to joining the Board of Pharmacy, Adams was Vice President of Pharmacy Programs at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, an Arlington, VA, trade association that represents over 40,000 pharmacies nationwide. He earned his bachelor’s degree and Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Toledo in Ohio, graduating as class valedictorian, and he earned his Master of Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

Wolff has been serving as Governor Little’s Director of Operations since August of 2023. She previously served as administrator of the Governor’s Division of Human Resources. She has served as interim director at the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Administration. She previously worked at DHW for 18 years, serving as deputy director and division administrator, among other positions. Wolff was born and raised in Salmon and graduated from Idaho State University with a master’s degree in public administration.

Stover has been Governor Little’s Director of Cabinet Affairs since 2022, working closely with state agency directors to align agency operations with the Governor’s priorities. Since joining Governor Little’s staff in 2019, she has continued to serve as the Governor’s senior policy advisor for healthcare. Stover has worked for the executive branch since 2001, previously working at DFM under Governors Butch Otter, Jim Risch, and Dirk Kempthorne. She also served as a policy aide to Governors Risch and Kempthorne.

All three people will assume their news roles on June 5.

Dean Cameron has been serving as DHW interim director since December and will remain in his position as director of the Idaho Department of Insurance.

“I appreciate Dean for stepping in as interim director at Health and Welfare during a critical legislative session. He brought strong leadership to the agency with his wealth of experience and knowledge both in the legislative branch and the executive branch as well as the private sector,” Governor Little said.