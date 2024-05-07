U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $3 Million in ‘Quick Release’ Emergency Relief Funding for I-95 Repairs After Truck Fire in Norwalk, Connecticut

Monday, May 6, 2024

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced the immediate availability of $3 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief (ER) funds for the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT).

“I-95 is a critical highway—for both the people of Connecticut and our nation’s transportation network—and the Biden-Harris Administration focused immediately on helping Governor Lamont quickly restore travel,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These emergency funds helped Connecticut DOT safely repair and reopen the road in less than 80 hours and can now help with costs associated with rebuilding the bridge."

“The damage to I-95 in Norwalk disrupted the daily lives, travel, and business for local residents as well as the surrounding regions that rely on this vital route,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “As one of the country’s busiest highways, the Federal Highway Administration worked swiftly to provide funding to CTDOT to repair and reopen the Interstate.”

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, a motor vehicle collision involving a gas tanker caused a fire on I-95 in Norwalk, Connecticut. The fire compromised the Fairfield Avenue bridge over I-95 and closed the interstate highway in both directions. CTDOT evaluated the crash site and determined the bridge will need to be demolished and reconstructed. The “quick release” Emergency Relief funding announced today will be used immediately for eligible expenses. CTDOT is conducting necessary emergency operations and repairs to maintain traffic throughout the crash site. CTDOT reopened I-95 Sunday evening.

FHWA’s Emergency Relief program provides funding to States, territories, Tribes, and Federal Land Management Agencies for highways and bridges damaged by natural disasters or catastrophic events. These “quick release” Emergency Relief funds are an initial installment of funds toward restoring this essential transportation link. Additional funds needed to repair damages to Interstate-95 and the Fairfield Avenue bridge will be supported by the Emergency Relief program through subsequent nationwide funding allocations.

The FHWA Emergency Relief program complements Bipartisan Infrastructure Law programs and provisions by encouraging agencies to identify and implement measures to incorporate resilience in the design, restoration and repair of damaged infrastructure, to better withstand future damage from climate change and future weather events.

More information about FHWA’s Emergency Relief program can be found online at https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/programadmin/erelief.cfm.

