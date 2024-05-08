Winning Education's Marathon -Indian River State College Researchers explore impact of Ultramarathon Running on Athletes
“Investigating the Effects of Ultraendurance Running on Athletes' Heart Rate and Blood Pressure” Published in Cureus Journal of Medical ScienceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian River State College led research effort yielded recognition with publication in Cureus Journal of Medical Science. The research paper, entitled “Investigating the Effects of Ultraendurance Running on Athletes' Heart Rate and Blood Pressure”, was authored by Steven B. Hammer, Frederick Strale jr., Shantele L. Kemp Van Ee, James W. Agnew and former IRSC student Timothy B. Williams (and current medical student at NOVA).
One of the drivers of the research program was the increase in participation in Ultramarathons which has grown by some 3.5x over the past 10 years. Although cardiovascular impacts of exercise on the human body are well covered the bulk of the research participants were in races covering 80km (50 miles) and 160km (100 miles).
Commenting on the importance of Research at IRSC, Dr. Prashanth Pilly said, “The college’s exploration into the effects of Ultraendurance running on athletes' heart rate and blood pressure, published in the well know Cureus Journal of Medical Science, is a testament to Indian River State College’s (IRSC) commitment to academic excellence. Through dedicated research initiatives, IRSC focuses on the needs of our community while contributing valuable insights to the broader scientific community. IRSC provides students the opportunity to engage in hands-on research as the college believes in empowering our students and faculty to push boundaries, challenge assumptions, and pursue knowledge.”
The Full citation for the paper is: Hammer S B, Strale Jr. F, Williams T B, et al. (April 24, 2024) Investigating the Effects of Ultraendurance Running on Athletes' Heart Rate and Blood Pressure. Cureus 16(4): e58923. doi:10.7759/cureus.58923
About INDIAN RIVER STATE COLLEGE:
Indian River State College (IRSC), winner of the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, is a recognized leader in higher education. IRSC is a comprehensive institution offering career training, certificate programs, associate degrees, and baccalaureate degree programs to support its students' educational goals.
IRSC has consistently fulfilled its mission of responding to the needs of the community by adopting a simple philosophy: offer the best quality education at the most affordable price possible. The College is the only open-access public institution of higher education in its four-county service district, and the IRSC Promise Program affords all high school graduates in its service district the opportunity to earn a tuition-free associate degree. For more information, please visit: www.irsc.edu.
