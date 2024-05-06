Action Against Hunger Remains in Rafah

May 6, 2024

Occupied Palestinian Territories (Gaza & the West Bank) Population: 5.2 million

People in Need: 2.1 million Our Impact People Helped Last Year: 820,049

Our Team: 89 employees

Program Start: 2002

Ground Offensive Will Cause Death and Hunger for Thousands in Gaza Families are fleeing Rafah, a city where nearly 1.5 million Palestinians have already been sheltering, to escape Israel’s expected military offensive. People were told to evacuate and head to Al Mawasi, a stretch of land only half a mile wide. Despite the dangers, Action Against Hunger will remain in Rafah and continue providing as much humanitarian aid as possible. “Following the recent evacuation order, Action Against Hunger condemns a possible ground offensive in Rafah, which will result in thousands of deaths and prevent lifesaving aid from reaching the most vulnerable in Gaza,” says Natalia Anguera Ruiz, Action Against Hunger’s Head of Operations for the Middle East. “The consequences of the offensive will be catastrophic. We are barely managing to provide aid currently.”

In Gaza, 75% of solid waste is dumped, with no controls or sanitation services.

Many people living in Rafah have fled other parts of the Gaza Strip to avoid violence and conflict. Most families are living in tents and without access to clean drinking water, sufficient food, and medicine. A ground offensive in Rafah will only lead to death, destruction, hunger, displacement, and loss in Gaza. It will prevent Action Against Hunger and other humanitarian workers from easily accessing the families who need immediate assistance, especially those already facing dangerous living conditions. So far, around 100,000 people in the eastern part of Rafah have received orders to evacuate, including several members of Action Against Hunger’s staff. Action Against Hunger staff say that they are doing everything in their power to support the team in this extremely dire situation, and have already prepared an alternative refuge for staff and their families in a safer zone. The organization says that this will allow them to continue their tireless commitment to the victims of the conflict.

Action Against Hunger teams have distributed more than 1000 bedding sets to families. Each set is composed of four mattresses, four blankets, one mat, and six pillows.

One of Action Against Hunger’s emergency team members, who recently returned from Gaza, says that over a million people in Rafah have “already lost everything: their houses, their savings, everything they built in recent decades. Everything is destroyed, all the health centers, schools, and public services.” She adds, “There are a lot of people crowded together in places where you’re not meant to live, basically on a desert, without means of subsistence, where you can’t grow crops. There’s no irrigation or safe drinking water. I think of our colleagues and other people who have already displaced multiple times to get to Rafah and will have to take their children, carry them, and walk again. There are no more safe areas to go to.”

In Gaza, sewage from improvised tents flood the streets.

Across Gaza, men, women, and children are on the brink of famine, facing unsanitary conditions as waste accumulates on the streets and the last of the water becomes contaminated. Healthcare is practically nonexistent. Despite continuous global warnings from the international community about the catastrophic impact of a ground offensive in Rafah, the recent evacuation order will also greatly hinder the ability of humanitarian organizations to respond to the basic needs of the population. Action Against Hunger is calling on all actors to do everything in their power to guarantee safe and unobstructed humanitarian access. Without it, there will be catastrophic consequences not yet seen in the last seven months.

