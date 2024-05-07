AAPKI VENTURES INC. CORPORATE UPDATE

Surrey, British Columbia, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aapki Ventures Inc. ("AAPKI" or the "Company") (CSE: APKI) (FFT: 64Q), announces that Parmjeet Johal has resigned from the Board of the Company, effective immediately, due to personal reasons. As replacements for Mr. Johal, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Marcus D. Withers and Mr. John Flynn will join the Company as independent directors.



BACKGROUND ON NEW DIRECTORS

Mr. Withers has extensive experience in business management, having served as CEO of The Property Group LLC and MKM Investment Group LLC since 2005. He also owned and operated a notable hospitality business in Louisville and supported music artists through an artist development program. Recently, Mr. Withers worked in the auto dealership business with his family, specializing in sales, operations, financing, and insurance. He is actively involved in his community through his charity, The Withers Academy of Music and Entertainment (WAM), and his university fraternity. Mr. Withers earned a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from the University of Louisville in 2001 and completed his Master's in Business Administration (MBA) from Indiana Wesleyan in 2012.

Mr. Flynn has been an entrepreneur throughout his career, growing four companies as a principal investor to as many as one thousand employees across industries like environmental services, computer services, specialty financial services, and transportation and logistics services. He believes in the growth of American companies with American workers, opposing outsourcing overseas for "pricing efficiencies," which he thinks weaken the domestic economy. As an advisor to the board of directors of Lyneer Staffing, he orchestrated a national expansion and selling strategy that significantly increased the company's revenues and EBITDA. He co-founded Xpress-1, a national logistics firm which he placed on the American Stock Exchange in 2005, which is today an international multi-modal leader in logistics and currently trading on the NY Stock Exchange, with a current value in excess of $20B. Mr. Flynn's wide-ranging experience includes roles as President and Chief Financial Officer of Segmentz (the prior name of XPress-1), Chairman and co-founder of Remote Lojix, and founder of Nanoviricides Inc. He has also made significant investments in various sectors, including films, military technology, and financial services, and held senior management positions in several public and private companies. He has served as a consultant for various firms and has been involved in providing merger, financing, and strategic consulting to small to mid-sized companies across various industries.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Johal for his years of time and service to the Company and its shareholders, and we wish him well in the future. The Company's remaining board members will be Lucky Janda, Jared Scharf, Marcus D. Withers and John Flynn.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lucky Janda, CEO and Director

604 357 4730

This news release contains forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, operational, funding, and liquidity risks. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States securities act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the united states or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such act.