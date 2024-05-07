Bouquets and Bubbles®, flower design art class, performs Mother's Day at Colonnade Peoria Sports Complex
We wanted to provide a unique and memorable experience to share flowers. This flower art design class is the perfect way to do just that.”PEORIA, AZ, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 5th, 2024, the Bouquets and Bubbles® Colonnade at Peoria Sports Complex hosted a one-of-a-kind flower art design class in celebration of Mother's Day. This event was a fun and creative experience for mothers, daughters, friends, and family, with happy faces all around.
The Colonnade, one of the premiere private event destinations in the west valley, an elegant 3,300 square foot indoor event and meeting space fit for any occasion. Nestled alongside the baseball diamond inside Peoria Stadium, was transformed into a floral wonderland for this special occasion. Participants had the opportunity to enjoy bubbles and learn from Peoria Florist professional team to create their own unique flower arrangements to take home. The class featured a variety of flowers, including garden roses, lilies, and daisies, as well as tips and tricks for creating beautiful bouquets.
The use of City-owned properties for these classes was strategic move to make the classes more accessible and budget-friendly for the general public. By utilizing these spaces, we aim to promote community engagement and provide a platform for local businesses like Bouquet and Bubbles to educate. The classes will also serve as a creative outlet for individuals and families, as well as a unique team-building activity for businesses and organizations.
In addition to the flower art class, guests were treated to an intermission performance by a young and inspiring singer. This talented artist serenaded attendees with beautiful melodies, adding to the already magical atmosphere of the event. The Colonnade at Peoria Sports Complex was the perfect venue for this occasion, with its spacious and elegant design providing the ideal backdrop for a day of creativity and celebration.
At this Mother’s Day Bouquets and Bubbles® flower design art class was proud to announce its motto, "One For You, One For You" as it continues to bring the community together through the shared experience of designing stunning flower arrangements. Anthem Pleasant, Bouquets and Bubbles® CEO said "We wanted to provide a unique and memorable experience to share flowers. This flower art design class is the perfect way to do just that." This unique class not only spreads joy and creativity, but also plans to raise awareness for important causes.
The Bouquets and Bubbles® art class is not your typical flower arranging class. It goes beyond just learning the techniques of creating beautiful bouquets. The class provides a platform for individuals to come together and connect with one another while using their creativity for a greater purpose. By donating one of two arrangements, the class aims to spread joy and bring a smile to those who may be going through a difficult time.
Whether you're looking for a special way to celebrate Mother's Day or simply want to spend a fun day with loved ones, the Bouquets and Bubbles® Colonnade at Peoria Sports Complex was the place to be on May 5th, 2024 in Peoria, AZ.
About Bouquets and Bubbles®
Bouquets and Bouquets® is a registered trademark brand. We are committed to promoting the art of flower arrangement and supporting the community. The strategic plan is giving back to the community and supporting causes that are close to their hearts. Through these collaborations, we aim to make a positive impact on the community and promote the art of flower arrangement.
About Peoria Florist
An Arizona company established in 1984, is an events & retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers same day. Our specialty flower arrangements include; holidays, sympathy, funeral, new beginnings, love, romance, birthday, parties, and weddings
