Dan Burghardt Insurance Addresses Reasons Behind Homeowners Policy Cancellations and Non-Renewals
Dan Burghardt Insurance, a leading provider of insurance solutions in Louisiana, today released an informative guide detailing common reasons why insurance companies might cancel or choose not to renew homeowners policies. This guide aims to help homeowners understand potential risks and take proactive steps to maintain their coverage.

Common Reasons for Policy Cancellations and Non-Renewals
One of the primary reasons for policy cancellations is the nonpayment of premiums. Insurance companies typically provide a grace period for payments, but consistent failure to meet payment deadlines can lead to a cancellation.
Homeowners are encouraged to adhere to payment schedules to avoid lapses in coverage.
Another critical factor is the accuracy of information provided on insurance applications. Policies can be cancelled if an insurance company discovers that a homeowner was not forthcoming about the property’s condition or failed to disclose the presence of high-risk elements such as certain dog breeds.
Property vacancy is also a significant concern, as vacant homes are more susceptible to crimes and accidents. Policies may be cancelled if a home remains unoccupied for an extended period, typically more than 60 days, although this can vary by state.
Maintenance issues can lead to non-renewal of policies as well. Insurers expect homeowners to maintain their properties. Failure to address significant issues like old roofing or electrical problems can prompt an insurer to decide against renewing a policy.
The presence of certain types of pets, especially those considered high-risk, can influence an insurer's decision to renew a policy. Homeowners should inform their insurers about any new pets and understand potential impacts on their insurance coverage.
Changes in a homeowner's credit score can also affect policy renewal. A significant drop in credit score may lead to non-renewal, underscoring the importance of maintaining good financial health.
Location risk is another reason for non-renewal. If an area is increasingly prone to crime or natural disasters, an insurer may decide it is too risky to continue offering coverage. However, instead of non-renewal, some insurers might opt to adjust the rates.
Lastly, filing too many claims can make a homeowner too high of a risk for insurers. This might lead to non-renewal or increased premiums to offset the risk.
Dan Burghardt, owner of Dan Burghardt Insurance, emphasizes the importance of understanding these factors. "It's vital for homeowners to be aware of what can influence their insurance coverage," explains Burghardt. "By knowing these factors, homeowners can take proactive steps to ensure their homes remain insured and their investments protected."
Proactive Steps for Homeowners
Dan Burghardt Insurance advises homeowners to review their insurance policies annually and after significant life or property changes. Keeping open communication with their insurance provider can prevent surprises at renewal time. Regular maintenance and updates to safety measures can also help in keeping the insurance coverage intact.
Conclusion
Understanding why an insurance company may cancel or not renew a policy is crucial for maintaining continuous coverage. By educating homeowners on these issues, Dan Burghardt Insurance continues to support the community in safeguarding their properties and ensuring that they can navigate the complexities of homeowners insurance with confidence.
