Le Boat Announces the Grand Opening of their newest Base Trent-Severn Water Way

We are so excited for the grand opening of our second Canadian Base on the Trent-Severn Waterway, a national historical site.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Boat, Europe’s number k r boat rental company, is excited to announce their Canadian Expansion and new cruising route and newest base on the historic Severn- Trent Waterways on May 11th.The new base will be located at the newly renovated Horseshoe Bay Marina & in Peterborough Ontario offering guests easy access to the Trent-Severn Waterways.
On May 11th the Global Executive team will unveil the new base with a ribbon cutting ceremony, tour of their Luxury Horizon Cruises and inaugural 2024 voyage on the waterway.
“We are so excited for the grand opening of our second Canadian Base on the Trent-Severn Waterway, a national historical site. Our customers have been asking when we will be offering luxury boat rental vacations on this National Historic site we are excited to give them what they have been waiting for, "said Lisa McLean, North American marketing manager and head of Canada. Our Le Boat international customers will be in awe of the beautiful Ontario landscapes and pristine waterways as they experience the infamous Lift Locks in Peterborough and cruise Ontario's wide-open lake. It also offers those staycations looking for a getaway to " Cottage Country" the opportunity to enjoy boat life like a local
Boating season on the Trent-Severn opens on May 17, Victoria Day Long Weekend, marking the unofficial kick-off to summer. Guests can still have time to book their long weekend getaway or their summer vacation for 2024. Le Boat is both family-friendly and pet-friendly so everyone can enjoy the summer escape.
Le Boat predicts that their newest cruising ground will attract new customers from the Greater Toronto area, Quebec, and the United States, as well as their current base of international travelers from Germany, France, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and South Africa.
Le Boat will have a fleet of eight premier Horizon Cruisers on the waterway in the first year of operation. Boats range in size from two bedrooms to four bedrooms and will offer several suggested cruising routes from their new base at Horseshoe Bay Marina. Pricing starts at $2,800 CND for a week on Horizon 1 Cruisers that sleep up to five people. Travellers can choose a 3 to 6-night short break or a 7-10+ night vacation where they can eat, sleep, and live on board Le Boat’s luxury houseboat as they captain the boat themselves and cruise the waterways. No Boat license or prior boating experience is required—the experienced Le Boat base team will teach guests everything they need to know to captain the boat themselves.
Events Happening Summer 2024 Along the Waterway
For travelers who want to book their sailing during a prime time for events along the waterway, here are a few to consider that will add an extra touch of culture and fun to their sailing. The Peterborough Music Festival takes place June 29- Aug. 17; the New Canada Canoe Museum opens on May 13 and will give guests the opportunity to check out Canada’s Snowbird Formation and F-16 Falcon as they pass overhead; and on June 29th guests can cruise to the Trent Port Marina for the weekend to watch the Air Show from their deck.
To help with trip planning, Le Boat provides their customers with sample cruising routes as well as recommendations and key highlights of what they can see and do along their sailing.
Suggested itineraries would include a cruise north towards Peterborough to Bobcaygeon.
• Check in at the Le Boat base in Horseshoe Bay Marina and cruise towards Young's Point and experience the Peterborough Lift Lock, a National Historic Site. This 120-year-old lift lock is the highest hydraulic lift lock in North America and stands 19.8 meters high.
• Cruise picturesque lakes and rivers to its lush forests as guests arrive in the charming town of Lakefield.
• Enjoy the tall pines and granite shores of Stony Lake and continue their cruise towards beautiful Burleigh Falls.
• Discover the beauty of Kawartha Lakes to Buckhorn, named for the collection of deer antlers which were displayed on the outside walls of the original sawmill in the area.
• Continue Cruise to Bobcaygeon, a charming village situated on the shores of Pigeon Lake. Dock at Bobcaygeon Harbour and explore the town, full of quaint and unique shops, eateries, and lots to see and do.
• Visit the scenic town of Fenelon Falls, known as the “Jewel of the Kawarthas” where guests will find an eclectic mix of antique stores, gift shops, coffee houses and of course Lock 34 – located on its own island.
A second option for Le Boat customers to do a return trip cruising south toward the historical town of Trenton.
• Cruise south along the Otonabee River to Rice Lake, visit the small village of Hastings.
• Cruise to Campbellford. Boaters will have time to explore this charming community, visit the iconic Millennium Trail Suspension Bridge or stop for a selfie at the World’s Biggest “Toonie.”
• Just after Campbellford, boaters will get a chance to explore some truly beautiful natural sceneries of the Trent-Severn Waterway and Parks Canada Oasis pods located between Locks 10 and 9.
• Cruise to Trenton, which is set along the Bay of Quintes and marks the entry point to Trent- Severn Waterway (TSW) from Lake Ontario and the southern end of the cruising area. Known for its military ties, Trenton is also home to the National Air Force Museum of Canada, which exhibits over 30 aircraft and is dedicated to preserving the history of the Royal Canadian Airforce.
Media contact: Arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com or (561) 789-8286.
About Le Boat
Le Boat, a leader in boat rental holidays in Europe, has more than 50 years of experience in the industry. With 950 boats stationed at a network of over 33 different departure bases across eight European countries, Le Boat arrived in Canada in 2018 and now has a local fleet of 32 boats available for rental on Ontario’s UNESCO Rideau Canal. With no boat license or previous boating experience required, Le Boat shows you how to captain your boat at your own pace on a flexible itinerary. Boats range in size from one to five cabins (sleeping up to 12 people), and travelers can choose a 3–6-night short boating break or a 7-10+ night holiday. Le Boat’s luxury Horizon Cruiser boat rentals come with bow and stern thrusters, fully equipped kitchens, fresh linens, and bedding, a top deck sun deck with lounge area, BBQ hot plate & much more! Le Boat is a proud Rainbow Registered company.
About the Trent- Severn Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site
The Trent Severn Waterway is in central Ontario's cottage country region and is a 386km (241 miles) waterway, which first opened in 1922 to connect Lake Ontario and Georgian Bay. Today Parks Canada maintains and operates this historic lock system as a perennial destination for recreational boaters and paddlers, and a home to the many people who live, work, and play along this National Historical Site.
• The Canal is connected by 44 locks, including 37 conventional locks, two sets of flight locks, hydraulic lift locks at Peterborough and Kirkfield, and a marine railway at Big Chute which transports boats between the upper and lower sections of the Severn.
• The system also includes 39 swing bridges and spans 4,500 kilometers (2,796 mi) of shoreline and over 500 square kilometers (193 sq mi) of water.
Media contact: Arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com or (561) 789-8286.
