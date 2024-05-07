Growing Up WILD Professional Development Workshops Scheduled for Educators This June

CONTACT:

Concord, NH – Educators who want to introduce their students to hands-on activities that encourage problem-solving and decision-making skills about the environment they share with wildlife are invited to join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for an exciting professional development opportunity this June.

This spring’s Growing Up WILD workshop is intended for formal and non-formal educators of children ages 3–7. Participants will discover hands-on activities to bring nature, wildlife, and science activities into their curriculum and playtime. All participants will receive the supporting Growing up WILD curriculum book.

This 3-hour professional development workshop will be held on Friday, June 28, at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord. Event specifics and additional details can be found on the registration page. Space is limited, so register today by visiting https://bit.ly/GrowingUpWILD.

Growing Up WILD is part of Project WILD, an international conservation and environmental education program developed by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that focuses on wildlife and habitat. To learn more, visit www.fishwildlife.org/projectwild.