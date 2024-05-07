New Tentative Agreement Reached Between CN and Unifor Affiliated CNTL Drivers

MONTREAL, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that CNTL, a CN subsidiary dedicated to first and last mile trucking container pickup and deliveries, has reached a second tentative agreement with owner-operators affiliated with Unifor. The first tentative agreement, announced on January 17,2024, was not ratified. This four-year agreement covers approximately 750 owner-operators under contract with CNTL in Canada until December 31, 2027.



About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through an 18,800-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts :