The Integral Group Breaks Ground on Wellspring Apartments

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Integral Group will be joined by community members and leaders during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Wellspring Apartments, a landmark property.Confirmed speakers include:• Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Dade County• Mayor John H. Taylor, Jr., City of Opa-Locka• Chairman Oliver Gilbert, Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners• Director Alex Ballina, Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development• Cressman Bronson, PNC Regional President for Southeast Florida• Egbert Perry, Chairman, The Integral Group• Kareem Brantley, President, Integral’s Florida DivisionThe ceremony will commence promptly at 10:00 AM at 14703 NW 27 Ave, Opa-Locka, Florida. According to the National Council on Aging , housing costs are the greatest expense for adults age 55+. Wellspring Apartments will help address the growing need for affordable housing options for seniors 62+ in Miami-Dade.Wellspring Apartments will offer 99 units, 67 of which are reserved for residents below 50% of the area median income (AMI), and the remaining 32 units are for residents below 60% AMI. The 81,350 square foot property will feature a computer and library room, fitness center, community center with a full kitchen, and covered terrace.For further details, please click here About The Integral Group:Integral is a 300-person company founded in 1993. Today the company has developments and investments in more than 20 U.S. cities. Integral’s portfolio includes master planned, mixed-use developments, as well as affordable, workforce and class “A” multi-family housing. The company’s portfolio ranges as far west as San Francisco and as far east as Baltimore, Maryland.