The Integral Group Breaks Ground on Wellspring Apartments
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Integral Group will be joined by community members and leaders during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Wellspring Apartments, a landmark property.
Confirmed speakers include:
• Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Dade County
• Mayor John H. Taylor, Jr., City of Opa-Locka
• Chairman Oliver Gilbert, Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners
• Director Alex Ballina, Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development
• Cressman Bronson, PNC Regional President for Southeast Florida
• Egbert Perry, Chairman, The Integral Group
• Kareem Brantley, President, Integral’s Florida Division
The ceremony will commence promptly at 10:00 AM at 14703 NW 27 Ave, Opa-Locka, Florida.
According to the National Council on Aging, housing costs are the greatest expense for adults age 55+. Wellspring Apartments will help address the growing need for affordable housing options for seniors 62+ in Miami-Dade.
Wellspring Apartments will offer 99 units, 67 of which are reserved for residents below 50% of the area median income (AMI), and the remaining 32 units are for residents below 60% AMI. The 81,350 square foot property will feature a computer and library room, fitness center, community center with a full kitchen, and covered terrace.
About The Integral Group:
Integral is a 300-person company founded in 1993. Today the company has developments and investments in more than 20 U.S. cities. Integral’s portfolio includes master planned, mixed-use developments, as well as affordable, workforce and class “A” multi-family housing. The company’s portfolio ranges as far west as San Francisco and as far east as Baltimore, Maryland.
